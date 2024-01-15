Love Island All Stars huge twist ‘sent contestants reeling’ ahead of first episode

By Anna Suffolk

This season of Love Island All Stars is already living up to expectations it seems!

Love Island All Stars will start the series with a huge twist, that has reportedly already sent shockwaves around the South African villa.

Hosted by Maya Jama, the ITV2 dating show is back on our screens for an All Stars season, featuring the likes of Liberty Poole, Demi Jones, Jake Cornish and Chris Taylor.

The very first episode, which airs tonight at 9pm, sees the results of a viewers vote prior to the start of the season, where they had the choice to decide which contestants make a pairing.

An insider on the production told The Sun that the returning contestants were shocked to learn that the viewers were in control of the initial couplings.

They revealed: "As we’ve seen before when the public choose the couplings, sometimes they get it really right - look at Tasha and Andrew, for example, who are still together now.

"But this time round there were a few less than smiling faces - one coupling in particular is disastrous."

"It meant sparks flew in more ways than one," however the source also added that 'there’s a few pairings that show promise."

Fans are worried whether this one 'disastrous' coupling is indeed exes Jake Cornish and Liberty Poole, who were coupled up for the majority of series seven, but walked away just days before the 2021 final.

Other past contestants entering the villa for another shot at love include fellow 2021 contestants Toby Aromolaran and Kaz Kamwi.