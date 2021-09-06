Lil Uzi Vert's $24 million forehead diamond ripped out by fan
6 September 2021, 17:21 | Updated: 6 September 2021, 17:25
Here's what happened with Lil Uzi's forehead diamond.
Fans were shocked when Lil Uzi Vert first revealed that he had a $24 million diamond placed into the centre of his forehead.
Who is Lil Uzi Vert's ex Brittany Byrd? What are the allegations she made against him?
In February 2021, to fans surprise, Uzi posted himself on social media sporting his latest accessory - a diamond that was inserted into the centre of his forehead using a metal bar.
The shock continued when the rapper said that The pink diamond is between 10 and 11 carats, costing a huge $24 million.
However, it has now been reported that the jewel in the rapper's head was "ripped out" by fans. The incident is said to have occurred when he dived into a crowd during his performance at Rolling Loud Miami.
The 'XO Tour lif3' hitmaker confirmed that he still has possession of the diamond and plans to get it re-implanted into his head. He currently has a piercing in replacement of the gem.
Fans have made hilarious memes about the incident - even comparing him to Marvel character 'Vision'.
Another fan posted that they were puzzled at how Uzi afforded the gem, saying: "Still tryna figure out how his net worth $16 million but he bought a $24 million dollar diamond".
Another fan simply asked: "Who's surprised".
Lil Uzi Vert fans when they say him and that diamond pic.twitter.com/pg7DqkYsqT— The Furious Gemini (@IAmDemetriD) September 5, 2021
Still tryna figure out how his net worth $16 million but he bought a $24 million dollar diamond 💎 the math ain’t mathing pic.twitter.com/BuL6w2zT23— 🦋 (@_BarbieBoi_) September 5, 2021
Who's surprised https://t.co/GDLsVPOUWs— Chocolope (@Choco1ope) September 6, 2021