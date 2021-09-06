Lil Uzi Vert's $24 million forehead diamond ripped out by fan

Here's what happened with Lil Uzi's forehead diamond.

Fans were shocked when Lil Uzi Vert first revealed that he had a $24 million diamond placed into the centre of his forehead.

In February 2021, to fans surprise, Uzi posted himself on social media sporting his latest accessory - a diamond that was inserted into the centre of his forehead using a metal bar.

The shock continued when the rapper said that The pink diamond is between 10 and 11 carats, costing a huge $24 million.

The diamond cost $24 million. Picture: Getty

However, it has now been reported that the jewel in the rapper's head was "ripped out" by fans. The incident is said to have occurred when he dived into a crowd during his performance at Rolling Loud Miami.

The 'XO Tour lif3' hitmaker confirmed that he still has possession of the diamond and plans to get it re-implanted into his head. He currently has a piercing in replacement of the gem.

Uzi is yet to confirm whether the diamond will return to his forehead. Picture: Instagram

Fans have made hilarious memes about the incident - even comparing him to Marvel character 'Vision'.

Another fan posted that they were puzzled at how Uzi afforded the gem, saying: "Still tryna figure out how his net worth $16 million but he bought a $24 million dollar diamond".

Another fan simply asked: "Who's surprised".

Lil Uzi Vert fans when they say him and that diamond pic.twitter.com/pg7DqkYsqT — The Furious Gemini (@IAmDemetriD) September 5, 2021