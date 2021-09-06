Lil Uzi Vert's $24 million forehead diamond ripped out by fan

6 September 2021, 17:21 | Updated: 6 September 2021, 17:25

Here's what happened with Lil Uzi's forehead diamond.

Fans were shocked when Lil Uzi Vert first revealed that he had a $24 million diamond placed into the centre of his forehead.

In February 2021, to fans surprise, Uzi posted himself on social media sporting his latest accessory - a diamond that was inserted into the centre of his forehead using a metal bar.

The shock continued when the rapper said that The pink diamond is between 10 and 11 carats, costing a huge $24 million.

The diamond cost $24 million
The diamond cost $24 million. Picture: Getty

However, it has now been reported that the jewel in the rapper's head was "ripped out" by fans. The incident is said to have occurred when he dived into a crowd during his performance at Rolling Loud Miami.

The 'XO Tour lif3' hitmaker confirmed that he still has possession of the diamond and plans to get it re-implanted into his head. He currently has a piercing in replacement of the gem.

Uzi is yet to confirm whether the diamond will return to his forehead
Uzi is yet to confirm whether the diamond will return to his forehead. Picture: Instagram

Fans have made hilarious memes about the incident - even comparing him to Marvel character 'Vision'.

Another fan posted that they were puzzled at how Uzi afforded the gem, saying: "Still tryna figure out how his net worth $16 million but he bought a $24 million dollar diamond".

Another fan simply asked: "Who's surprised".

