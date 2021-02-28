Lil Kim’s transformation over the years: From surgery to before and after photos

Lil Kim has had a huge transformation over the years. Picture: Getty/PA

We take a look into the transformation of Lil Kim as fans gear up to watch Netflix’s new documentary about the life of The Notorious B.I.G, titled ‘Biggie: I Got A Story To Tell’.

Biggie: I Got A Story To Tell is set to hit our screens on March 1st as fans are excited to watch the new Netflix documentary about The Notorious B.I.G.

The film is set to explore the life and death of Biggie Smalls and will feature interviews with his mother, Voletta Wallace, his mentor and friend Diddy, and others.

Biggie & Suge Knight's relationship: Did they have beef & was Tupac involved?

Some other famous faces are set to be mentioned in the documentary, including his high-profile relationships with Faith Evans and Lil Kim.

As fans await the highly-anticipated film, we take a look into the transformation of the rap legend that is Lil Kim…

Lil Kim was discovered by Biggie Smalls. Picture: Getty

Lil Kim’s transformation over the years

Biggie and Lil Kim famously dated from 1993-1997, up until the ‘Juicy’ rapper was killed.

They first met after Biggie spotted Kim during a rap battle on the streets of Brooklyn in 1993, and they started dating shortly after, despite him still being in a relationship with his high school sweetheart and baby mama, Jan Jackson.

Biggie went on to marry R&B singer, Faith Evans, in 1994, but continued his relationship with Kim on and off, with the pair having a very turbulent romance.

During this time, Lil Kim’s career was taking off after being discovered by her then-boyfriend.

Kim undeniable changed the game for female rappers and was a staple figure in the hip hop scene, with many of her songs and looks serving inspiration for the female rappers of today.

Lil Kim served a lot of iconic looks throughout her career. Picture: PA

Lil Kim is one of the most legendary figures in the female rap scene. Picture: Getty

What surgery has Lil Kim undergone?

Lil Kim has been the centre of speculation of plastic surgery rumours for a while as the rapper has become somewhat unrecognisable over the years.

She previously opened up about the surgery she had on her nose, after revealing in an interview with Hot 97’s Angie Martinez, in 2005, that she was in an abusive relationship, leading her to have a broken nose.

The ‘Magic Stick’ rapper revealed she had already undergone a procedure on her nose to "fix it" before but was left with a “broken nose, black eyes, all that stuff”, following her violent relationship, which prompted further surgeries.

Lil Kim has been subject to a lot of surgery speculation over the years. Picture: PA

It was widely speculated that she had also undergone breast augmentation, chin and cheek fillers and an eye lift, and speaking about why she wanted to alter her face, in the same interview, she added: “I think I did it because I was a little too vain at the time.

“[I was] trying to be perfect. I’m a perfectionist,” adding that she was a bit “excessive” when it came to surgery sometimes.

> Download Our Free App For All The Latest Biggie News!