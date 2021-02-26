Biggie & Suge Knight's relationship: Did they have beef & was Tupac involved?
26 February 2021, 12:53
What actually happened between Biggie and Suge Knight? Did they have beef? Here's everything we know.
The Notorious B.I.G (aka Biggie Smalls) and Death Row Records CEO Suge Knight have had a complicated history.
Who killed Biggie Smalls? Was Suge Knight involved in the murder?
While the West Coast and East Coast hip-hop rivalry was rife in the early 90's, the pair inherently were on opposite sides of the war.
But did Biggie and Suge Knight have beef? Did Tupac spark a feud between them?
Here's everything we know about Biggie and Suge Knight's relationship...
-
Did Biggie and Suge Knight have beef?
Although the there is a theory alleging Suge Knight set up Biggie's murder, the pair did not personally have beef.
However, the East Coast and West Coast hip-hop rivalry between Biggie and Tupac caused friction with their respective record label personnels.
In 1993, A&R executive and record producer Sean "Puff Daddy" Combs founded the New York-based hip-hop label, Bad Boy Records.
He enlisted Brooklyn-based rapper Biggie Smalls' as the labels debut artist.
In August 1995, Death Row CEO Suge Knight, who worked closely with Tupac, took several digs at Bad Boy and Combs at that year's Source Awards.
During his speech, Knight said: "Any artist out there that want to be an artist and stay a star, and don't have to worry about the executive producer trying to be all in the videos"
Knight continued "All on the records ... dancing, come to Death Row!" - throwing shade at Combs.
From then on, the hip-hop rivalry went to another level and turned personal between Combs and Knight.
-
Was Suge Knight involved in the Tupac and Biggie beef?
Suge Knight, who worked closely with Tupac, and Biggie, who worked closely with Combs were on opposite sides of the East Coast West Coast rivalary.
The rivalry became more serious when Knight attended a party for producer Jermaine Dupri in Atlanta. During the party, a close friend of Knight's (Jake Robles) was fatally shot.
Knight accused Combs (who was also at the party) of having involvement in the killing of his friend.
That same year in 1995,Knight got Tupac out of jail by paying his $1.4 million in exchange for his signing with Death Row Records.
Shortly after the rapper's release in October 1995, Tupac joined Knight in fueling Death Row's feud with Bad Boy Records.
After the release of "Who Shot Ya?", which Shakur perceived to be a diss track aimed at him, he retaliated with his own diss tracks insulting Biggie.
Tupac dissed Biggie, Bad Boy Records and anyone associated with them, in his tracks; "Against All Odds", "Bomb First (My Second Reply)" and "Hit 'Em Up".
-
Did Suge Knight have Biggie killed?
In the past, several sources has alleged that Suge Knight orchestrated the murders of rappers Notorious B.I.G. and Tupac.
Tupac was shot dead in Las Vegas in September 1996 while Notorious B.I.G. (Biggie Smalls) was shot dead less than a year later in a drive-by shooting in Los Angeles.
Tom Sizemore revealed he met a gang member in 2001named "8-Ball", who told him the rap mogul had arranged for both Biggie and Tupac to be killed, according to a 2004 FBI interview.
Knight, who signed Tupac to Death Row Records, has been rumoured to have killed Tupac killed due to the rapper planning to leave his record company - then had Biggie killed to make it seem East Coast and West Coast related.
Knight has always denied any involvement in either murder.