Biggie Smalls net worth: The impressive fortune earned by The Notorious B.I.G

Biggie Smalls has earned a staggering amount of money over the years. Picture: Getty

Biggie Smalls fans have been anticipating the release of Netflix’s new documentary about his life, ‘Biggie: I Got A Story To Tell, but what is The Notorious B.I.G’s net worth?

It’s no surprise that Biggie Smalls managed to rake in an impressive fortune during his career due to his legendary status in hip hop.

As fans have been hyped to watch his upcoming Netflix documentary, Biggie: I Got A Story To Tell, people have been wondering just how much the rapper earned during his time in the music industry.

When is the 'Biggie: I Got A Story To Tell' documentary out on Netflix?

With an accumulated fortune from his debut album sales whilst still alive, his earnings don’t stop there as his posthumous albums have been raking in a lot of money in the years following his passing.

So, what is Biggie Smalls’ net worth?

Biggie Smalls has earned millions from his music. Picture: Getty

What is Biggie Smalls’ net worth?

Biggie Smalls fans have been anticipating the release of the Netflix documentary about his life. Picture: Netflix

As of 2021, the rapper has earned roughly $200 million (£141.8 million) to his name.

According to Cheat Sheet, Biggie’s estate is worth around $160 million (£113.5 million) in 2021, with the artists’ music sales increasing yearly.

The same report stated that the ‘Nasty Girl’ rapper allegedly had an estimated net worth of $20 million (£14.1 million) while he was still alive.

'Ready To Die' was the name of Biggie Smalls' first album. Picture: Bad Boy Records

He made money off his debut album Ready To Die, which was released in 1994, whilst the release of his second album, Life After Death went on sale just days after he died.

A lot of music went on to be released posthumously, which has also raked in a lot of money over the years, including income from records sampling his iconic tunes since his death.

> Download Our Free App For All The Latest Biggie News!