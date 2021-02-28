Biggie Smalls net worth: The impressive fortune earned by The Notorious B.I.G

28 February 2021, 10:00

Biggie Smalls has earned a staggering amount of money over the years.
Biggie Smalls has earned a staggering amount of money over the years. Picture: Getty

Biggie Smalls fans have been anticipating the release of Netflix’s new documentary about his life, ‘Biggie: I Got A Story To Tell, but what is The Notorious B.I.G’s net worth?

It’s no surprise that Biggie Smalls managed to rake in an impressive fortune during his career due to his legendary status in hip hop.

As fans have been hyped to watch his upcoming Netflix documentary, Biggie: I Got A Story To Tell, people have been wondering just how much the rapper earned during his time in the music industry.

When is the 'Biggie: I Got A Story To Tell' documentary out on Netflix?

With an accumulated fortune from his debut album sales whilst still alive, his earnings don’t stop there as his posthumous albums have been raking in a lot of money in the years following his passing.

So, what is Biggie Smalls’ net worth?

Biggie Smalls has earned millions from his music.
Biggie Smalls has earned millions from his music. Picture: Getty

What is Biggie Smalls’ net worth?

Biggie Smalls fans have been anticipating the release of the Netflix documentary about his life.
Biggie Smalls fans have been anticipating the release of the Netflix documentary about his life. Picture: Netflix

As of 2021, the rapper has earned roughly $200 million (£141.8 million) to his name.

According to Cheat Sheet, Biggie’s estate is worth around $160 million (£113.5 million) in 2021, with the artists’ music sales increasing yearly.

The same report stated that the ‘Nasty Girl’ rapper allegedly had an estimated net worth of $20 million (£14.1 million) while he was still alive.

'Ready To Die' was the name of Biggie Smalls' first album.
'Ready To Die' was the name of Biggie Smalls' first album. Picture: Bad Boy Records

He made money off his debut album Ready To Die, which was released in 1994, whilst the release of his second album, Life After Death went on sale just days after he died.

A lot of music went on to be released posthumously, which has also raked in a lot of money over the years, including income from records sampling his iconic tunes since his death.

> Download Our Free App For All The Latest Biggie News!

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

The Notorious B.I.G's family appear in the Netflix documentary about his life.

Biggie Smalls family: From his kids to his parents & widow Faith Evans
Biggie Smalls had an untimely death.

How did Biggie Smalls die & how old was he when he died?

Lil Kim has had a huge transformation over the years.

Lil Kim’s transformation over the years: From surgery to before and after photos
Biggie Smalls' car went for an unbelievable amount of money.

The car Biggie Smalls was shot dead in was sold for a staggering amount

Trending

Headie One 'EDNA' tour 2021: UK dates, tickets, venues & more

Headie One 'EDNA' tour 2021: UK & Ireland dates, tickets, venues & more
Biggie Smalls created his own hip hop crew in 1994.

Junior M.A.F.I.A.: Where are the members of Biggie Smalls’ hip hop group now?
Suge Knight has never been charged for the Biggie and Tupac murders.

Where is Suge Knight now? His bankruptcy and prison sentence explained
Biggie Smalls had a number of stage names and aliases over the years.

All of Biggie Smalls’ nicknames explained: From The Notorious B.I.G to Frank White & Big Poppa
Does Tekashi 6ix9ine's baby mama & girlfriend have beef?

Sara Molina and Jade: Do Tekashi 6ix9ine's baby mama & girlfriend have beef?

Tekashi 6ix9ine