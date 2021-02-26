Junior M.A.F.I.A.: Where are the members of Biggie Smalls’ hip hop group now?

Biggie Smalls created his own hip hop crew in 1994. Picture: Getty

As hip hop fans anticipate the release of the upcoming Netflix documentary, Biggie: I Got A Story To Tell, fans have been wondering, where are the members of Junior M.A.F.I.A. now?

Biggie Smalls undeniably made a huge impact on the hip hop and rap scene in the 90’s and has gone down as one of the most legendary artists in the game.

As we gear up to watch the new Netflix documentary about his life, Biggie: I Got A Story To Tell, fans have been wondering what happened to the late rapper’s hip hop crew Junior M.A.F.I.A.

So, where are the members of Junior M.A.F.I.A. now? And when did they break up?

Let’s take a look…

Biggie Smalls founded Junior M.A.F.I.A. Picture: Getty

Junior M.A.F.I.A. were only a group for a short amount of time. Picture: Getty

Where is Junior M.A.F.I.A. now?

The hip hop group from Brooklyn were formed back in 1994 by Biggie himself and were mentored by him.

The crew, whose acronym stands for Masters At Finding Intelligent Attitudes, released their debut album, Conspiracy, the following year, which featured huge hits from the group such as ‘Player’s Anthem’ and ‘Get Money’.

The group was made up of 10 artists altogether including the ‘Juicy’ star - Biggie, Lil Kim, Lil Cease, Trife, Larceny, Nino Brown, Chico Del Vec, MC Klepto, Capone and Busgy.

However, the members of the crew ended up going their separate ways shortly after the passing of Biggie.

Lil Kim & Lil Cease collaborated a few times. Picture: Getty

When did Junior M.A.F.I.A. break up?

Junior M.A.F.I.A. broke up shortly after the untimely death of Biggie.

Lil Kim went on to have a high-achieving solo career afterwards.

Despite their split, three of the group’s former members - Lil Cease, Klept and Larceny went on to release an album under the Junior M.A.F.I.A name in 2005.

Lil Kim and Lil Cease even went on to collaborate with each other on a number of tracks following the group’s split.

