Busta Rhymes would 'smoke' Jay-Z in a Verzuz battle, says Lil' Jon

23 December 2021, 14:28

Busta Rhymes would ‘smoke’ Jay-Z in a Verzuz battle, says Lil' Jon
Picture: Getty

Responding to Hov's comments of there being no rapper in the world who could go to-to-toe with him, Lil' Jon claims that "Busta will smoke Jay-Z" in a battle

Lil' Jon has offered up his opinion on who he thinks can 'smoke' Jay-Z in a VERZUZ battle after Hov claimed "No one can stand on that stage with me. It’s not a chance in hell that anyone can stand on that stage with me".

Jay-Z says no-one can go up against him in a Verzuz battle

Taking to the comment section of an Instagram post that covered what Jigga had said, the ATL rapper wrote: "Busta will smoke Jay-Z".

Jay-Z and Busta Rhymes during Naomi Campbell Cohosts Sky Wednesdays at The 40/40 Club
Jay-Z and Busta Rhymes during Naomi Campbell Cohosts Sky Wednesdays at The 40/40 Club in 2005. Picture: Getty

This comes after Jay-Z took to Twitter Spaces earlier this week with Alicia Keys and Rob Markman to discuss and set the record straight on something including whether or not he'd partake in a VERZUZ battle.

"You got to stand in front of the ‘Grammy Family Freestyle’ live? No one has ever even seen me perform that, you got to stand in front of that? That ain’t never going to happen" he continued.

This past month, a few rappers have spoken up about battling Hov. Future, who recently performed at Rolling Loud took to the stage claiming "In the streets im bigger then jigga".

Rick Ross expressed in a recent interview with Complex that it was "a possibility that him and Hov would face off".

Jay-Z and Rick Ross performing at the TIDAL X: 1020 Amplified by HTC
Jay-Z and Rick Ross performing at the TIDAL X: 1020 Amplified by HTC. Picture: Getty

"Jay-Z… Yeah! Why not?" the Miami rapper said. "To me, that’s what makes VERZUZ special because it brings out the best in both parties. That’s a possibility, but I gotta give my flowers to the big homie. I got to. My homie gave me my first opportunity signing me to Def Jam Records, and he’s one-of-one".

