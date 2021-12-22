Jay-Z says no-one can go up against him in a Verzuz battle

"It's not a chance in hell that anyone can stand on that stage with me" Jay-Z stated when asked if he'd ever appear on VERZUZ...

Jay-Z took to Twitter Spaces last night with Alicia Keys and Rob Markman to discuss and set the record straight on something including whether or not he'd partake in a VERZUZ battle.

When asked if he would ever go against someone, Hov responded: "No one can stand on that stage with me. It’s not a chance in hell that anyone can stand on that stage with me"

You got to stand in front of the ‘Grammy Family Freestyle’ live? No one has ever even seen me perform that, you got to stand in front of that? That ain’t never going to happen" he continued.

This comes after a few rappers have spoken up about battling Hov. Future, who recently performed at Rolling Loud took to the stage claiming "In the streets im bigger then jigga".

Rick Ross speaking at the Pandora Play Back in ATL. Picture: Getty

Rick Ross expressed in a recent interview with Complex that it was "a possibility that him and Hov would face off".

"Jay-Z… Yeah! Why not?" the Miami rapper said. "To me, that’s what makes VERZUZ special because it brings out the best in both parties. That’s a possibility, but I gotta give my flowers to the big homie. I got to. My homie gave me my first opportunity signing me to Def Jam Records, and he’s one-of-one".

Lil Mama, Jay-Z and Alicia Keys at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards. Picture: Getty

During the Twitter Spaces, he also opened up about Lil Mama crashing his 2009 performance of Empire State of Mind with Alicia Keys at the MTV VMAs.

When asked if she was forgiven for crashing the stage, he responded by saying yes. "C’mon. Don’t do that… That’s our sister. Man, we love her. I wouldn’t recommend people just jumping on other artists’ stages".

"She’s a New Yorker… She got excited. Things happen. Of course we love her… yes, she’s forgiven. It’s all love and she was coming from a place of love it’s just… may have been a little too excited" he continued.

