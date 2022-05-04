Lil Durk roasted over ‘unrecognisable’ tattoo of girlfriend India Royale’s face

4 May 2022, 17:50

The rapper's fans have roasted him online over his tattoo of his GF India Royale's face on his leg.

Lil Durk has been the topic of conversation of hip-hop Twitter after he got his girlfriend India Royale's face tattooed on his leg.

Lil Durk and India Royale relationship timeline: pictures, videos & more

Earlier this week, photos emerged of the 'Backdoor' artists' new tattoo, adding to his extensive collection. However, this time around he chose to dedicate his ink to his fiancée India Royale.

Fans have reacted to Lil Durk's leg tattoo of India Royale's face on social media.
Taking to Twitter, one fan wrote: "lil durk got tooooo much f**king money for his tattoo of India to come out looking like that" while another added: "That doesn't look like her I'm just saying".

The photo went viral after TheShadeRoom of a photo of the tattoo on the left, with another photo of the couple beside it.

the publication captioned the post: "You betta show off your boo!! #LilDurk shares a pic of his tat of #IndiaRoyale!"

Fans immediately took to the comment section, questioning the tattoo. One fan wrote: "Of WHO?!" while another added: "That’s Indiana 😮😂😂😂😂"

Another fan wrote in the comment section: "Who is that woman ?????? 😂😂😂" while another joked: "He needs a do over 😂".

See other fans comments below.

Lil Durk fans roast the rapper over his new tattoo
Fans joke about Lil Durk's about his new tattoo
While many fans are roasting the rapper on his tattoo, other fans are praising them for being internet couple goals.

The 7220 hitmaker recently made a cute IG post dedicated to his boo – and her massive engagement ring.

"I told my momma you will make a hell of a wife @indiaroyale. THE BLESSING," he wrote.

Lil Durk and India have been in an on-off relationship since 2017.

