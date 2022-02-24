Lil Durk and NBA YoungBoy beef explained

What did Lil Durk say about NBA YoungBoy? Did they diss each other in a song? Here's what went down...

Listen to this article Loading audio...

There's been bad blood between Lil Durk and NBA YoungBoy for sometime now, with each of them continuously dissing each other on their own songs, and yesterday fans saw the beef reignite as the two went for each other again.

With both parties releasing diss track towards each other, this came as a major surprise to Durk fans everywhere as they were gearing up for his new album 7220, which was supposed to be released today, the same day as Kanye West's DONDA 2, but it's been pushed back until March 11.

But instead he dripped a new singled named 'AHHH HA' that saw the rapper appear to directly diss NBA YoungBoy. In the first verse, Durk is heard saying:

"N***as acting like they really like that since my brodie died (Von) /Just got out the feds, you bring up murders with your police a**".

'AHHH HA' also takes a dig at YoungBoy's ex-girlfriend Jania Meshell, who was romantically related to King Von. "I warned Von to stay away from that bitch because she posts on OnlyFans" Durk continues.

YoungBoy seemingly responded by dropping a diss track named 'I Hate YoungBoy', where he not only takes aim at Durk but also Durk's fiancée India, Gucci Mane and King Von. He also name-dropping King Von’s alleged murderer Quando Rondo in the song.

"Quando got no filter, and he say that, they gon’ fuck with ‘em / Clean up on aisle O, youngin let that chop blow / Ayy, my brother let that stick blow, n***a know that’s my smoke / He called me a b***h, that’s India, that be your ho" he raps in the beginning off the diss.

NBA Youngboy done dissed on this one song... Lil Durk, India (durk gf), Durk dad, King Von, 21 Savage, Gucci Mane, Boosie, Apple, Youtube Streamers, Chinese Kitty, The Whole Industry ...

wow.. — DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) February 22, 2022

YoungBoy seems to make a reference to King Von's death in his song "Bring the Hook" off his Colors mixtape back in January. He rapped, "Ni**a, this that Squid Game, O'Block pack get wrapped up / Murder what they said, Atlanta dude get fold up".

The cause behind Lil Durk and NBA YoungBoy's apparent dispute could be due to their close friendship circle.

King Von was shot and died following an incident with associates of Quando Rondo, who is signed to YoungBoy's Never Broke Again record label. NBA YoungBoy – whose real name is Kentrell DeSean Gaulden – had a close bond with Quando Rondo.