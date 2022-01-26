NBA YoungBoy alleges Yaya Mayweather won't let him see their son in new song

The rapper sparked reactions online by alleging that Yaya Mayweather won't let him see their son in his new song lyrics.

NBA YoungBoy and Yaya "Iyanna" Mayweather have become a topic of conversation on social media, after a snippet from the rapper's song emerged online.

On Tuesday (Jan 25) American blog It's Onsite shared a snippet of NBA YoungBoy's new song '“Carry On.”

NBA YoungBoy is an American rapper from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, U.S. Picture: Getty

While many fans were excited to hear new music from the rapper and praised the sound of the track, other fans were concerned with the lyrical content.

On the unreleased "Carry On" track, the 22-year-old rapper raps the lyrics: “She don’t want KJ to come, but then, she tries to FaceTime him with me but I don’t wanna talk at all.”

Yaya "Iyanna" Mayweather is Floyd Mayweather's daughter. Picture: Getty

In another bar, NBA raps: “I don’t give a f**k. B***h, go tell the critics”.

Fans immediately took to the comment section to express their thoughts about NBA Youngboy claiming that Yaya won't let him see their 1-year-old son Kentrell Jr.

One fan wrote: "All the drama he has going on, I don’t blame her." while another added: "Whether she wants him or not…he is clearly emotionally all over the place, I wouldn’t either.".

A third fan wrote: "she has reasons I’m sure" while a fourth added: "I don't blame her he's just doing too much, protect your baby energy at this point".

Yaya Mayweather shares a video of Kentrell Jr using his walker. Picture: Instagram

While many fans expressed that they agreed with Yaya allegedly not letting NBA Youngboy see their son, others labelled Yaya as "unfair".

One fan wrote: "She needs to stop holding their child hostage…" while another claimed: "She wants him back so she uses her son to prevent him from seeing him".

NBA Youngboy recently had a public spat with his other son's mother, Arcola – in which the rapper ended up demanding that she fly back immediately to Utah and pick up their son.

The rapper's ex girlfriend Lil Blue got NBA YoungBoy's government name 'Kentrell' tattooed on the inside of her lip, sparking reactions online.