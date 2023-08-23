When is KSI Fighting Tommy Fury and What Time will it be on in the UK?

What time is the KSI vs Tommy Fury fight? How do I watch it in the UK? Here's all we know.

KSI is set to be fighting longtime rival Tommy Fury in a boxing match later this year.

The YouTuber and entrepreneur will be taking on Tyson Fury's younger brother and are set to go head-to-head in the boxing ring.

Fury last fought Jake Paul earlier this year and won, after KSI fought Joe Fournier and had his victory overturned to a 'no decision' following a post-fight review.

Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming fight between the two.

KSI and Tommy Fury will be taking their rivalry to the boxing ring. Picture: Getty