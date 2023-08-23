When is KSI Fighting Tommy Fury and What Time will it be on in the UK?

23 August 2023, 16:01

Tommy Fury enjoys 24th birthday

What time is the KSI vs Tommy Fury fight? How do I watch it in the UK? Here's all we know.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

KSI is set to be fighting longtime rival Tommy Fury in a boxing match later this year.

The YouTuber and entrepreneur will be taking on Tyson Fury's younger brother and are set to go head-to-head in the boxing ring.

Fury last fought Jake Paul earlier this year and won, after KSI fought Joe Fournier and had his victory overturned to a 'no decision' following a post-fight review.

Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming fight between the two.

KSI and Tommy Fury will be taking their rivalry to the boxing ring.
KSI and Tommy Fury will be taking their rivalry to the boxing ring. Picture: Getty

  1. When is KSI VS Tommy Fury?

    KSI v Tommy Fury will be taking place on Saturday, October 14.

    The match was announced in August 2023 as KSI wrote in an Instagram caption: "OCTOBER 14TH, I’m doing what Jake Paul couldn’t and beating Tommy Fury on the biggest night in crossover boxing history."

    The poster for KSI v Fury.
    The poster for KSI v Fury. Picture: DAZN

  2. Where is the KSI VS Tommy Fury fight being held?

    The clash between the two is scheduled to take place at the AO Arena in Manchester.

    The capacity for the venue is 21,000, and sees over a million visitors a year.

    KSI will be heading north to Fury's hometown to fight.
    KSI will be heading north to Fury's hometown to fight. Picture: Getty

  3. How can I watch the KSI VS Tommy Fury fight online?

    The fight will be streamed live on DAZN, with coverage starting at 7pm.  

    The main fights are set to start at 7pm BST / 2pm ET / 11am PT 3.30am ACST (Sunday) / 4am AEST (Sunday).

    A subscription to DAZN costs from £9.99 per month in the UK.

    Fury won his recent fight against YouTuber Jake Paul.
    Fury won his recent fight against YouTuber Jake Paul. Picture: Getty

  4. What time does KSI v Tommy Fury start?

    The pair are expected to walk to the ring at around 10pm / 5pm ET / 2pm PT / 6.30am ACST (Sunday) / 7am AEST (Sunday), though that will depend on results beforehand.

  5. How can I get tickets for the KSI VS Tommy Fury fight?

    Tickets to watch the fights in person can be found to purchase here.

    The sale starts on August 25th 2023 at 10:00am BST.

    If you are not based in Manchester or the UK, you can stream the coverage on DAZN.

    KSI is no stranger to the boxing ring.
    KSI is no stranger to the boxing ring. Picture: Getty

  6. What are the odds for KSI v Tommy Fury?

    According to Ladbrokes, Tommy Fury is odds-on to beat KSI at the boxing match.

    The Love Islander is said to be the clear favourite at 1/3 in the Tommy Fury v KSI betting odds.

    The YouTuber can be backed at 5/2 while the draw has been priced up at 12/1.

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Stormzy & RAYE 'The Weekend' lyrics meaning revealed

Stormzy & RAYE 'The Weekend' lyrics meaning revealed

Stormzy

Rihanna's new baby son's name 'uncovered' by fans

Rihanna's new baby son's name 'uncovered' by fans

Drake's 'For All The Dogs' album: Release date, tracklist & more

Drake's 'For All The Dogs' album: Release date, tracklist & more

How old is Halle Bailey? Who is her boyfriend DDG? Here's the lowdown on the actress and singer.

Halle Bailey's Age, Net Worth and Boyfriend DDG: The Lowdown on 'The Little Mermaid' Star

Trending

Burna Boy New Album 'I Told Them...' 2023: Release Date, Tracklist, Features & More

Burna Boy New Album 'I Told Them...' 2023: Release Date, Tracklist, Features & More

Rihanna's kids' names: What has she named her second baby & how to pronounce RZA

Rihanna's kids' names: What has she named her second baby & how to pronounce RZA

Rihanna has reportedly welcomed her second baby

Rihanna gives birth to baby boy and drops hint about newborn son’s name

Who is Top Boy's Barry Keoghan? Previous Films, Age, Girlfriend, Awards, Instagram & More Revealed

Who is Top Boy's Barry Keoghan? Previous Films, Age, Girlfriend, Awards, Instagram & More Revealed
Top Boy Cast: Meet the New & Returning Characters from the Netflix Show

Top Boy Cast: Meet the New & Returning Characters from the Netflix Show

Live Playlists

Summer Sound System
The Capital XTRA 100