Kris Jenner shares heartwarming tribute to sister Karen Houghton after she ‘unexpectedly’ passes away

Kris Jenner shares ‘unexpected’ Kardashian family death. Picture: Getty Images / Instagram

By Anna Suffolk

Kris Jenner has paid tribute to her younger sister Karen Houghton, who tragically passed away this week.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Kris Jenner has shared a touching tribute to her sister Karen Houghton, who 'unexpectedly' died this week at the age of 65.

Jenner's younger sister Karen, was Kris' only sister and the two were known to have had a rocky relationship in the past.

The Kardashian matriarch, 68, shared a heartwarming post on social media paying tribute to her younger sister as fellow Kardashian family members also paid their respects.

Kris Jenner paid tribute to her younger sister. Picture: Getty

"My heart aches for my mom MJ and my niece Natalie and I pray that God guides us all through this difficult time," wrote Kris on Instagram.

"Karen was beautiful inside and out. She was the sweetest, kindest, the most sensitive and vulnerable and so so funny."

Kris posted a slideshow of pictures of herself and Karen to the social media platform: "She holds such a huge part of my heart and I cherish every single memory we have together."

Kris Jenner's youngest daughter Kylie, also paid tribute and left a sweet comment underneath the post: "i love you mommy."

Karen Houghton stayed out of the public eye, and had one daughter, Natalie Zettel, who is 26-years-old.

The cause of death is yet to be revealed, and TMZ reports that the exact circumstances of her passing are unclear.