Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker roasted for raunchy kiss at Oscars 2022

29 March 2022, 17:09

Passionately kissing each other on the red carpet, the engaged couple couldn't help but show off their affection

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker made it extremely clearly that they are madly in love this past Sunday (March 27) at the 94th Academy Awards as the couple exchanged hella saliva on the red carpet.

Kourtney Kardashian straddles fiancé Travis Barker on the beach during kissing PDA

Locking lips with a major bit of tongue, the pair left viewers disgusted and unimpressed with their public display of affection, with users on social media calling them 'cringey' and 'trashy'.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker attend the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker attend the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California. Picture: Getty

One Twitter user wrote: "Why do they insist on looking so trashy???"

Another one commented: "I'm so confused by the Oscars invite list... Kourtney Kardashian is there but the lead actress in an Oscar nominated film had to do a whole press tour about being snubbed in order to grab an invite?".

A third person said: "Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker on #Oscars red carpet. I have no idea what these two are doing here. Why on earth were they invited?!".

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker attend the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party on March 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker attend the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party on March 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. Picture: Getty

The pair continued to show their affection as they walked the Vanity Fair Oscar Party carpet later that evening, with Travis grabbing Kourtney's butt in front of the cameras before kissing her.

The engaged couple are known for they PDA as earlier this month, the reality TV star was seen straddling Travis on Laguna Beach during their vacation.

Travis proposed to Kourtney at a beachside hotel in Montecito back in October 2021. The musician got down on one knee and popped the question surrounded by red rose petals and white candles.

Kourtney currently shares three children with Scott Disick – Mason, 11, Penelope, 9 and Reign, 7. Travis Barkerr has two biological children; Alabama Luella Barker, 15, and Landon Asher Barker, 18.

