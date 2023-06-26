Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker reveal baby's gender in lavish rock n' roll themed party

26 June 2023, 11:41

Kourtney Kardashian tells Travis she's pregnant at his concert

Kourtney and Travis have thrown a rock n' roll themed gender reveal party!

Expectant mother Kourtney Kardashian and husband Travis Barker threw an extravagant gender reveal party over the weekend and treated fans to an exclusive look at it via social media.

The 44-year-old announced she was pregnant earlier this month at a Blink-182 concert, where Travis is a drummer for the band.

Kourtney and Travis shared some sweet snaps of the lavish party that was held for close friends and family, and revealed they are expecting a baby boy!

Kim Kardashian says ‘hater’ sister Kourtney 'doesn’t have any friends’

Kourtney treated fans to a BTS look at her gender reveal party.
Kourtney treated fans to a BTS look at her gender reveal party. Picture: Instagram
Kourtney revealed that she drunk husband Travis' semen during her fertility journey.
Kourtney and Travis have been together since 2020. . Picture: Alamy

One video began at the entrance of their Calabasas mansion, which was decorated with sliver balloons that allowed guests to grab either pink or blue wristbands into the party.

A small sign placed on top of the will call table read, 'Guestlist: Baby Boy Parker (blue wristband) and Baby Girl Parker (pink wristband)'.

The sign which welcomed guests into the room read: "Baby Parker World Tour with Special Guest Kravis."

Kourtney Kardashian kids: how old are they & what are their names?

Guests could leave a well wish here.
Guests could leave a well wish here. Picture: Instagram

The couple then revealed their baby's gender by playing a drum roll with blue streamers erupting to reveal that they were having a boy.

They had a sweet area full of disposable cameras and notecards for guests to take pictures of the party.

Sisters Kim and Khloe and mum Kris publicly congratulated Kourt with Kris uploading a video of the gender reveal with the caption: "I can’t wait to meet this beautiful new grandchild!! What a blessing!!!!!! #luckynumber13!!!!! Congratulations Travis and Kourt!!"

