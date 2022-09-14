Kourtney Kardashian addresses backlash over ‘sustainable’ Boohoo collaboration

Kourtney has defended her decision to release a 'sustainable' collection with the fast fashion giant.

Kourtney Kardashian has responded to the backlash she has received over her new 'sustainable' Boohoo collaboration.

Earlier last week, the reality star was announced as a new sustainability ambassador for the fast fashion giant, which led to a fair few eyebrow raises over the excessive lifestyle of the Kardashians.

The mum-of-three addressed the criticism in the caption of a new Instagram post promoting her collection, and has said she has felt "proud about doing it with intention and purpose."

Kourtney Kardashian puts husband Travis Barker on a 'sex ban' after struggling to conceive

Kourtney and Travis pictured at NYFW this week. Picture: Getty Images

Kourtney has said she thought long and hard before teaming up with the fast fashion brand: "Boohoo approached me to be a sustainability ambassador, and though I knew it would get backlash because the two just don’t go hand in hand.

"I thought about the fact that fast fashion, or the fashion industry in general, isn’t going anywhere."

She continued: "I thought about the attention this collaboration would bring to people who may otherwise have no idea about the impacts of fast fashion on our planet."

Kourtney Kardashian SLAMMED online over 'sustainable collab' with fast fashion brand Boohoo

"I thought about how pushing Boohoo to make some initial changes and then holding them accountable to larger change would be impactful."

Kardashian spoke out about a previous collaboration with a fast-fashion company, and said that it did not receive the same level of backlash because she "was not calling attention to trying to make better changes."

One social media user summed up her thoughts on the initial announcement and said: "A private-jetting Kardashian worth $65 million is now 'sustainability ambassador' for fossil fuel fashion brand boohoo, where she'll chat 'with sustainability experts to better understand challenges and opportunities in the fashion industry.' We absolutely KANNOT."

Everything that happened in the last season of The Kardashians on Hulu

Kourtney pictured at her recent NYFW show modelling her new Boohoo collection. Picture: Getty Images

In 2019, Boohoo was named one of the least sustainable fashion brands by the UK Parliament Environmental Audit Committee.

Since then, the brand have strived to have a 'clear strategy' for their sustainable practices and this move seems to be part of it.

The collection even had its own runway show at New York Fashion Week, where Kourt was spotted with husband Travis Barker.