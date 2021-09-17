Kevin Hart 'True Story' Netflix series: Release date, trailer cast, plot & more

17 September 2021, 16:03

Here's everything you need to know about Kevin Hart's upcoming series 'True Story'.

Following the success of his Netflix original movie 'Fatherhood', Kevin Hart is set to release a series with the streaming service named 'True Story'; joined by iconic Wesley Snipes.

Kevin Hart has announced his retirement date

Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming show - 'True Story'.

  1. What is the release date for Kevin Hart's Netflix series 'True Story'?

    Kevin Hart and Wesley Snipes' show is set to premiere on Wednesday, November 24 - globally.

    The show will be available to watch on Netflix
    The show will be available to watch on Netflix. Picture: Getty

  2. Who will star in Kevin Hart's Netflix series 'True Story'?

    The main characters are Hart and Snipes, however the show features other stars such as Tawny Newsome, Paul Adelstein, Will Catlett.

    Chris Diamantopoulos, Lauren London, Ash Santos, John Alex and Theo Rossi will also make an appearance.

    Snipes and Hart are the main characters
    Snipes and Hart are the main characters. Picture: Getty

  3. What is Kevin Hart's Netflix series 'True Story' about?

    The show is said to centre Hart who plays 'Kid' alongside his older brother Carlton, played by Snipes.

    Hart realistically plays a comedian in the show - who takes a trip to his old home-town.

    However, the trip could potentially ruin his life; at the fault of his older brother.

  4. Is there a trailer for Kevin Hart's Netflix series 'True Story'?

    Netflix are yet to release a trailer however some first-look images have been released.

    The images can be seen below.

    Netflix has given a preview into the show
    Netflix has given a preview into the show. Picture: Netflix
    Netflix has given a preview into the show
    Netflix has given a preview into the show. Picture: Netflix
    Netflix has given a preview into the show
    Netflix has given a preview into the show. Picture: Netflix
    Netflix has given a preview into the show
    Netflix has given a preview into the show. Picture: Netflix

