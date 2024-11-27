Kendrick Lamar Net Worth 2024: How much money has the rapper made?

Kendrick Lamar Net Worth 2024: How much money has the rapper made? Picture: Getty

What is Kendrick Lamar's net worth in 2024 and how did he make this money? Here's everything you need to know.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

All eyes are on Kendrick Lamar at the moment as the rapper has been involved in some of the most explosive rap beef of the century with Drake.

The Compton rapper, 37, is known to be one of the biggest artists in the game, and has made a huge amount of wealth from his hit songs including 'Humble' and his new album 'GNX'.

So, what is Kendrick Lamar's net worth in 2024 and how did he make his wealth? Here's everything you need to know.

Kendrick Lamar is a very wealthy man. Picture: Getty

What is Kendrick Lamar's net worth?

As of 2024, K. Dot is reportedly worth a huge $140 million according to Celebrity Net Worth.

In the early 2000s, he signed with Top Dawg Entertainment and gained notoriety for his success as a rapper and songwriter.

Lamar has been extremely successful, having won 17 Grammy Awards, and has a wife and two kids.

Kendrick pictured with his wife Whitney. Picture: Getty

Is Kendrick Lamar richer than Drake?

Kendrick Lamar is reportedly not richer than fellow rapper Drake, who has a net worth of $250 million.

In addition to this net sum, he was gifted his 'Air Drake' private jet, which is worth $185 million.

His Toronto property is also worth an estimated $100 million.

Drake is richer than K. Dot. Picture: Getty

How did Kendrick Lamar make his fortune?

Kendrick Lamar has had a wide array of business ventures, and has even created his own creative comms company for music and visual media.

The company, which is called PGLang, has worked with the likes of Kendrick and advertising campaigns for the likes of Calvin Klein.

The rapper has also signed himself under the label, as well as Baby Keem.