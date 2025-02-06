Kendrick Lamar kids: How old are his children and what are their names?

Kendrick Lamar's family life is a big part of what he raps about, and fans are eager to find out more about his children.

The Not Like Us rapper is set to headline the Super Bowl halftime show this Sunday, February 9th, following on from the likes of Usher and Rihanna.

So, how many children does Kendrick Lamar have? Here's everything we know about the rapper's family including ages and names of his two kids.

Kendrick has children with partner Whitney Alford.
Kendrick has children with partner Whitney Alford. Picture: Getty

How many kids does Kendrick Lamar have?

Kendrick Lamar and his fiancé Whitney Alford share two children together.

  • A daughter, born July 26th 2019 (five-years-old)
  • A son, born 2022, (two or three-years-old)

Lamar initially announced that he was a father of two through his album cover for Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers.

Kendrick and Whitney have been together for decades.
Kendrick and Whitney have been together for decades. Picture: Getty

What are Kendrick Lamar's children's names?

Kendrick didn't reveal the name of his son and daughter initially, and instead shared them through song lyrics.

Uzi is the name of Kendrick's eldest child and Enoch is the name of his youngest, a son.

The kids, alongside Kendrick's longterm partner Whitney Alford, appeared in the music video for Not Like Us, and danced around the living room with their parents.

