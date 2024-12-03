How many Grammys does Drake, Jay-Z & Kendrick Lamar have? Inside these rappers' Grammy wins

How many Grammys does Drake, Jay-Z & Kendrick Lamar have? Inside these rappers' Grammy wins. Picture: Getty

How many Grammys have the likes of Drake, Jay-Z, Nicki Minaj and Kendrick Lamar got? Here's everything you need to know about their accolades.

The GRAMMY Awards roll around every year, with the nominations for the 2025 iteration announced and preparation for February's ceremony has already started.

A big contention every year is the rap genre and their reaction to the Grammy nominations, as huge names including Drake and The Weeknd have snubbed the ceremony before.

So, how many Grammy Awards has your favourite rapper got including Kendrick Lamar, Jay-Z and Nicki Minaj?

Drake frequently skips the Grammy Awards. . Picture: Getty

How many Grammy's does Kendrick Lamar have?

Kendrick Lamar has a total of 17 Grammy's. In the 2025 awards, K. Dot has been nominated for a huge seven awards.

With iconic albums like To Pimp a Butterfly and DAMN, Kendrick has secured wins in categories such as Best Rap Album and Best Rap Performance.

Kendrick Lamar has won lots of awards. Picture: Getty

How many Grammy's does Drake have?

Drake has 5 Grammy Awards and has been nominated 55 times.

He has skipped the awards a few times, and once commented: “All you incredible artists remember this show isn’t the facts it’s just the opinion of a group of people who’s name are kept a secret"

Drake has won 5 Grammys. . Picture: Getty

How many Grammy's does Jay-Z have?

Jay-Z is the most decorated Grammy-Award winning rapper ever. He has a total of 23 awards.

The rapper has taken home awards for categories ranging from Best Rap Album to Best Collaboration.

During the 66th annual ceremony, Jay-Z was honoured with the Dr. Dre Global Impact Award for his contributions to hip-hop.

Jay Z is the most decorated Grammy rapper. . Picture: Getty

How many Grammy's does Nicki Minaj have?

Nicki Minaj has never won a Grammy Award despite being in the rap industry for over a decade.

The rapper has called them out before for categorising her music as pop: ""What do you think is gonna happen when they start voting on these pop categories and they have to decide between Nicki Minaj and Harry Styles, or Nicki Minaj and Adele?"

She continued, adding: "Put her in there, so she has more competition and less of a chance to win."

Nicki Minaj has never won a Grammy. . Picture: Getty

How many Grammy's does Eminem have?

Eminem has a huge 15 Grammy Awards, and has performed at the ceremony four times.

Eminem won his first two Grammt Awards for Best Rap Solo Performance ("My Name Is") and Best Rap Album (The Slim Shady LP).