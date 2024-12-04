Drake trolls Kendrick Lamar's viral ‘Mustard’ lyrics on livestream

Drake has trolled Kendrick by putting his own spin on the viral 'Mustard' lyrics from his new album GNX whilst on a livestream.

Drake has hit the headlines for most of this year - most recently for filing legal action against Universal Music Group (UMG) for allegedly pushing Kendrick Lamar's song 'Not Like Us' on streaming services.

It appears to Toronto-born rapper has had the last laugh as he has taken shots at his rival Lamar whilst on Twitch star LosPollosTV‘s livestream on Tuesday (December 3).

He put his own spin on the viral and meme-ified line from Lamar's latest album GNX, and fans have reacted to this.

Whilst Drake wasn't visually present, he made his comments against Kendrick Lamar known by commenting on the streamers live.

As LosPollosTV was complaining about how streaming services allegedly play Kendrick’s song 'Squabble Up' directly after Drake's album Certified Lover Boy, the rapper jumped to the comment section and wrote: “we need a donut emoji in the chat.”

He then mocked Kendrick's viral 'Mustard' line from the song 'TV Off' by writing “CUSTAAAARRRRRD.”

Fans were quick to comment on Drake's attempt to humour himself, with people taking it not so well.

"Drake’s attempts of trolling Kendrick all year have been embarrassingly corny" one quipped.

Another said: "The most bothered “unbothered” person in history" about Drake's comment.