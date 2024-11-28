Drake 'concerned' Kendrick Lamar will perform 'Not Like Us' at Super Bowl halftime show amid lawsuit

Drake 'concerned' Kendrick Lamar will perform 'Not Like Us' at Super Bowl halftime show amid lawsuit. Picture: Getty

The real reason why Drake has filed a lawsuit against Kendrick Lamar may have finally been revealed.

Drake is reportedly concerned Kendrick Lamar will perform his diss track 'Not Like Us' at the 2025 Super Bowl halftime show amid his lawsuit.

The Toronto rapper has filed a lawsuit against Universal Music Group (UMG) and alleged that they have 'launched a campaign to saturate the streaming services and airwaves' of 'Not Like Us' instead of Drake's discography.

Now, reasons behind Drake's suing of UMG over Kendrick's track have reportedly come to light.

Drake is not happy with the success of Lamar's Not Like Us. Picture: Getty

Insiders have revealed that Drake is worried that Kendrick Lamar's song 'Not Like Us' will be performed during the Super Bowl halftime show in 2025, with the messages in the song amplified to millions of people.

"Drake is concerned Kendrick will perform Not Like Us at the Super Bowl," a source told DailyMail.com.

'Universal bosses are shocked that Drake is suing them, and some people suspect the lawsuit is an attempt to stop Kendrick from performing Not Like Us at the event.'

Drake filed a lawsuit to UMG. Picture: Getty

Although the intense nature of Drake's legal action might be causing rifts in the industry, UMG has "no intention of ending its professional relationship with Drake over this," the source insisted.

A second source claimed that Kendrick is getting frustrated that his headline Super Bowl slot may be overshadowed by his rap rival.

"People are trying to pigeonhole Kendrick into making his Super Bowl performance all about Drake," they said.

Kendrick Lamar is headlining the Super Bowl. . Picture: Getty

"He has toyed with a few surprises including asking Drake and Lil Wayne to be a part of it. But he is starting to rethink that and just make the performance something for him and him only.

"He believes he deserves it and he doesn't need to offer an olive branch to anyone."

In the surprise drop of Kendrick Lamar's album 'GMX' last week, he spoke about Lil Wayne's Super Bowl disappointment: 'Irony, I think my hard work let Lil Wayne down / Whatever though, call me crazy, everybody questionable / Turn me to an esk---, I drew the line and decimals.'