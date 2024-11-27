Drake 'files second lawsuit' against UMG alleging defamation over Kendrick Lamar's 'false' song

Drake has launched a second lawsuit against Universal Music Group (UMG) over Kendrick Lamar's diss track 'Not Like Us', and has accused the record label of defamation.

The Canadian rapper has been at the centre of some of the most explosive rap drama of the century with Kendrick Lamar, and has accused UMG of defamation and claiming it could have halted the release of a song “falsely accusing him of being a sex offender.”

Drake has also accused the label of knowing the contents of Kendrick's diss track, but choosing to release it regardless.

A day after filing legal action in New York and accusing UMG of illegally boosting Lamar's 'Not Like Us', Drake has levelled similar claims in Texas over radio conglomerate iHeartRadio.

The new claim, which was made public yesterday, claims the record group potentially 'funnelled payments' to the radio group as part of a “pay-to-play scheme” to promote the song on radio.

The filings also shares new details about Drake's quips towards UMG, where he has spent his whole career. In it, he says UMG knew that Kendrick’s song “falsely” accused him of being a “certified pedophile” and “predator” but chose to release it anyway.

UMG … could have refused to release or distribute the song or required the offending material to be edited and/or removed,” Drake’s lawyers write. “But UMG chose to do the opposite.

"UMG designed, financed and then executed a plan to turn ‘Not Like Us’ into a viral mega-hit with the intent of using the spectacle of harm to Drake and his businesses to drive consumer hysteria and, of course, massive revenues.

"That plan succeeded, likely beyond UMG’s wildest expectations.” his lawyers continued.

The new action isn't necessarily a lawsuit, and is called a pre-action filling with the aim of finding out more information that might support Drake's accusations for a future lawsuit.

Drake’s lawyers say they already have enough evidence to pursue a “claim for defamation” against UMG, but that they might also add on claims of civil fraud and racketeering based on what they discover from the depositions.

Kendrick Lamar is not names as a respondent in the filing, and is not legally accused of any wrongdoing.