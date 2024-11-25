Drake throws shade at Kendrick Lamar and The Weeknd on xQc stream

Drake throws shade at Kendrick Lamar and The Weeknd on xQc stream. Picture: GETTY

Drake threw some major shade at Kendrick and The Weekend on xQc's livestream this weekend.

Drake isn't done with the Kendrick Lamar beef as the rapper publicly shaded K. Dot on xQc's livestream.

As well as taking shots at the 'Not Like Us' rapper, Drake also went for The Weeknd and dragged him into enemy territory whilst on live.

So, what did Drake say about Kendrick Lamar and The Weeknd on xQc's live? Here's everything you need to know.

Appearing on a Kick livestream with Canadian streamer xQc this past weekend, the rapper introduced himself by saying: “I’m here — mind, body and soul fully intact, in case you were wondering. You need facts to take me out; fairytales won’t do it.”

This statement has been interpreted as a clear reference to claims in Kendrick’s various diss tracks about Drake, insinuating he acts inappropriate with young girls and has even fathered a secret child.

Despite not mentioning K.Dot by name, fans still think this was shade against him due to this being one of his first public appearances since the drama.

Things got gnarly between Drizzy and The Weeknd when Tesafaye's music came up on shuffle, prompting Drake to say: “Switch this… We don’t listen to that”.

The pair have had bad blood for years now, allegedly stemming from The Weeknd choosing to sign to another record label instead of Drake's OVO Sound.

Drake also called out Steve Lacy, labelling him a “fragile opp” and adding another name to his growing list of industry beefs.