What Kendrick Lamar 'GNX' song does the viral mustard meme come from?

25 November 2024, 14:02

What Kendrick Lamar 'GNX' song does the viral mustard meme come from?
What Kendrick Lamar 'GNX' song does the viral mustard meme come from? Picture: GETTY

By Anna Suffolk

Where does Kendrick Lamar's viral 'mustard meme' come from and what song on his new album 'GNX' does it originate from? Here's the meme and its origins explained.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Kendrick Lamar shocked fans after releasing a surprise album called 'GNX' this weekend, but one things fans didn't expect is a new viral meme of the rapper shouting 'mustard' in one of his new tracks.

The rapper made an instant meme when introducing fellow artist DJ Mustard onto the beat switch of the song 'TV Off', which is split into two very distinct parts.

So, where did the 'mustard' meme come from and what are the best reactions to it? Here's everything you need to know about Kendrick Lamar's 'mustard' meme.

Kendrick released multiple disses against Drake.
Kendrick released a new album. . Picture: Getty

Where did the Kendrick Lamar mustard meme come from?

Just before the two-minute mark on Kendrick Lamar's new song 'TV Off', the beat switches and K. Dot screams 'mustard' to introduce the DJ Mustard's tag.

Mustard produced this song, as well as 'Hey Now' from the rapper's new album 'GNX'. He also helped Kendrick out on his seminal diss track 'Not Like Us' earlier this year.

The drop has instantly become a meme thanks to its unexpected nature, and fans have immediately started meme-ifying this across social media.

Check out some of the best 'mustard' memes below:

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Chris Brown confirms he’s no longer single with new relationship update

Chris Brown confirms he’s no longer single with new relationship update

Drake throws shade at Kendrick Lamar and The Weeknd on xQc stream

Drake throws shade at Kendrick Lamar and The Weeknd on xQc stream

Drake tour 2025: Confirmed dates & locations amid Australia 'Anita Max Wynn' dates

Drake tour 2025: Confirmed dates & locations amid Australia 'Anita Max Wynn' dates

Mac Miller's unreleased album 'Balloonerism': Release date & tracklist

Mac Miller's unreleased album 'Balloonerism': Release date & tracklist

Trending

Chris Brown dating history: from Karrueche Tran to Ammika Harris

Chris Brown dating history: from Karrueche Tran to Ammika Harris

Chris Brown

Future addresses Drake & Kendrick beef for the first time

Future addresses Drake & Kendrick beef for the first time

Who is Jack Harlow? 5 facts about the 'Lovin On Me' rapper

Who is Jack Harlow? 5 facts about the 'Hello Miss Johnson' rapper

Jack Harlow dating history: does he have a girlfriend and who are his exes?

Jack Harlow Dating History: Does He Have A Girlfriend And Who Are His Exes?

Jack Harlow 'Hello Miss Johnson' Lyrics Meaning Revealed

Jack Harlow 'Hello Miss Johnson' Lyrics Meaning Revealed

Live Playlists

Slow Jams
30 Years of UK Garage

Featured Podcasts

Book Club with Leah Davis

Homegrown: The Podcast

The Read

Black Women Working