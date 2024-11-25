What Kendrick Lamar 'GNX' song does the viral mustard meme come from?
25 November 2024, 14:02
Where does Kendrick Lamar's viral 'mustard meme' come from and what song on his new album 'GNX' does it originate from? Here's the meme and its origins explained.
Kendrick Lamar shocked fans after releasing a surprise album called 'GNX' this weekend, but one things fans didn't expect is a new viral meme of the rapper shouting 'mustard' in one of his new tracks.
The rapper made an instant meme when introducing fellow artist DJ Mustard onto the beat switch of the song 'TV Off', which is split into two very distinct parts.
So, where did the 'mustard' meme come from and what are the best reactions to it? Here's everything you need to know about Kendrick Lamar's 'mustard' meme.
Where did the Kendrick Lamar mustard meme come from?
Just before the two-minute mark on Kendrick Lamar's new song 'TV Off', the beat switches and K. Dot screams 'mustard' to introduce the DJ Mustard's tag.
Mustard produced this song, as well as 'Hey Now' from the rapper's new album 'GNX'. He also helped Kendrick out on his seminal diss track 'Not Like Us' earlier this year.
The drop has instantly become a meme thanks to its unexpected nature, and fans have immediately started meme-ifying this across social media.
Check out some of the best 'mustard' memes below:
Kendrick when he shouted Mustard on tv off pic.twitter.com/Gat9fdagXX— Sam (@sam_berghammer) November 22, 2024
Kendrick: https://t.co/8vmxg44ZWh pic.twitter.com/WGDqzTCUln— DDOT. (@DDotOmen) November 22, 2024
#5 Hey now … #7 TV Off 😊😈🟡 pic.twitter.com/ekIGJckUip— Mustard (@mustard) November 22, 2024