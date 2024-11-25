Drake tour 2025: Confirmed dates & locations amid Australia 'Anita Max Wynn' dates

Drake tour 2025: Confirmed dates & locations amid Australia 'Anita Max Wynn' dates. Picture: GETTY

By Anna Suffolk

Drake has announced has 2025 Australia tour 'Anita Max Wynn' and here's everything you need to know about the dates, tickets and more.

Drake has announced he is touring in 2025, after revealing dates for the Australian leg of the 'Antia Max Wynn' tour.

The rapper, who has spent the past couple of years touring the US, is going international with his first Australian tour since 2017.

So, what are the dates for Drake's Anita Max Wynn tour and where else might Drizzy go? Here's everything you need to know.

Drake hasn't toured Australia since 2017. Picture: Getty

Where is Drake going on tour in 2025?

Drake has announced that he is touring Australia in a stream with xQc in November 2024.

The Canadian rapper shared that he will play Melbourne, Sydney and the Gold Coast, but didn't offer any other details.

He said the shows would be limited to Australia, with the first date of the tour coinciding with Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl half-time show set.

Drake recently toured with 21 Savage. . Picture: Getty Images

Drake has announced he will be going on tour exclusively in Australia for the first time in 8 years starting February 9th 🔥 pic.twitter.com/88dzQq7iRC — ryan 🤿 (@scubaryan_) November 25, 2024

How much are Drake tickets and where to buy them from:

So far there are no prices for Drake's Anita Max Wynn tour in 2025 as tickets have not gone on sale.

However, tickets are likely to go quickly as Drizzy has not performed since 2017 in Australia, and has released lots of music since then.

“February 9, for anyone that’s watching from Australia – I’m coming back to Australia for the first time in eight years. I’m coming back to Australia, on tour. Funny enough, it’s called the Anita Max Wynn tour.” he said.

We will keep this page updated with the latest Drake tour news.