Skepta weighs in on Drake & Kendrick Lamar beef.

UK rapper Skepta has spoken out about the infamous beef between Drake and Kendrick Lamar, and says he feels that it has hurt hip-hop as a whole.

Rapper Skepta has weighed in following the beef between US rappers Drake and Kendrick Lamar in a new interview.

Speaking to Apple Music in an recent interview, the UK rapper explained why this beef was different to other feuds in the past.

Despite having no named collaborations between the three, Drake has a song called 'Skepta's Interlude', and has chimed in to offer his perspective.

Speaking to Ebro Darden for Apple Music, Skepta discussed the pair's feud and its lasting impact.

“When stuff gets said like that today, it’s more personal," explained Skepta.

“There was one K.Dot diss track that came out and I was like, ‘Oh, this is over,’” he continued.

“They don’t like each other. It’s clear, I can hear it. I can hear it in his voice, he doesn’t like Drake.”

Skepta then pointed out that both Drake and Kendrick were "looking crazy" dissing each other as both have 'major' deals with companies.

"When I was clashing in grime, we never had nothing to lose,” Skepta explained. “You could call me anything in the world, I am not going to lose a Nike deal. … That'd probably even get me more money."

"It's hurting what we've built,” Skepta continued.

“If you don't like each other just link up and speak and just talk to each other. Or don't speak to each other. But all this stuff you're saying, for the rest of everyone else, who is waiting in line for the doors that you've kicked open, these doors are shutting on us right now.

"We’re looking crazy out here. That's why I didn't like that. It was good until then.”