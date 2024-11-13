Skepta weighs in on Drake & Kendrick Lamar beef

13 November 2024, 15:36

Skepta weighs in on Drake & Kendrick Lamar beef
Skepta weighs in on Drake & Kendrick Lamar beef. Picture: Getty Images

UK rapper Skepta has spoken out about the infamous beef between Drake and Kendrick Lamar, and says he feels that it has hurt hip-hop as a whole.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Rapper Skepta has weighed in following the beef between US rappers Drake and Kendrick Lamar in a new interview.

Speaking to Apple Music in an recent interview, the UK rapper explained why this beef was different to other feuds in the past.

Despite having no named collaborations between the three, Drake has a song called 'Skepta's Interlude', and has chimed in to offer his perspective.

Kendrick Lamar 'Not Like Us': Lyrics, Disses & Music Video Explained
Drake and Kendrick Lamar feuded this year. . Picture: Getty Images

Speaking to Ebro Darden for Apple Music, Skepta discussed the pair's feud and its lasting impact.

“When stuff gets said like that today, it’s more personal," explained Skepta.

“There was one K.Dot diss track that came out and I was like, ‘Oh, this is over,’” he continued.

Skepta said "It’s hurting what we’ve all built this whole time"
Skepta said "It’s hurting what we’ve all built this whole time". Picture: Alamy

“They don’t like each other. It’s clear, I can hear it. I can hear it in his voice, he doesn’t like Drake.”

Skepta then pointed out that both Drake and Kendrick were "looking crazy" dissing each other as both have 'major' deals with companies.

"When I was clashing in grime, we never had nothing to lose,” Skepta explained. “You could call me anything in the world, I am not going to lose a Nike deal. … That'd probably even get me more money."

Skepta has weighed in on the beef.
Skepta has weighed in on the beef. Picture: Getty

"It's hurting what we've built,” Skepta continued.

“If you don't like each other just link up and speak and just talk to each other. Or don't speak to each other. But all this stuff you're saying, for the rest of everyone else, who is waiting in line for the doors that you've kicked open, these doors are shutting on us right now.

"We’re looking crazy out here. That's why I didn't like that. It was good until then.”

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

DDG addresses having 'more children' with ex-girlfriend Halle Bailey

DDG addresses having 'more children' with ex-girlfriend Halle Bailey

Disney star Skai Jackson sparks pregnancy rumours with 'bump' picture

Disney star Skai Jackson, 22, expecting first child with boyfriend

How many kids does Machine Gun Kelly have? From daughter to new baby

How many kids does Machine Gun Kelly have? From daughter to new baby

Megan Fox's children: How many kids she has, names & ages revealed

Megan Fox's children: How many kids she has, names & ages revealed

Trending

Megan Fox pregnant: Baby's due date, gender and pregnancy details

Megan Fox pregnant: Baby's due date, gender and pregnancy details

Celina Powell appears to confirm she's dating rapper YBN Nahmir

Celina Powell appears to confirm she's dating rapper YBN Nahmir

What is Kai Cenat's Net Worth in 2024? Inside the Twitch streamer's fortune

What is Kai Cenat's Net Worth in 2024 & how much he makes per stream

Bhad Bhabie’s mother confirms rapper’s Cancer diagnosis

Bhad Bhabie’s mother confirms rapper’s Cancer diagnosis

MTV EMA Awards Winners list 2024

MTV EMA Awards Winners list 2024

Live Playlists

Slow Jams
30 Years of UK Garage

Featured Podcasts

Book Club with Leah Davis

Homegrown: The Podcast

The Read

Black Women Working