Drake shares sweet handwritten letter from son Adonis, 7

By Anna Suffolk

Drake shared an adorable handwritten note from his 7-year-old son Adonis, thanking him for the life he lives.

Drake has delighted fans after sharing a handwritten letter by his only child, Adonis, 7.

His son, who he shares with painter and model Sophie Brussaux, gave the 'God's Plan' rapper a note at his recent Spongebob-themed birthday party.

Drizzy took to his Instagram story to share the sweet message left by Adonis, who has made various cameos in his lyrics and even videos.

Drizzy shared an adorable message written by his son Adonis: "Thank you for giving me such a good life."

Adonis continued: "And a good family. I love you dad."

The 7-year-old drew a red love heart alongside the message, which was signed off by Adonis writing his own name.

Drake accepts the artist of the decade award as he holds his son Adonis Graham at the Billboard Music Awards on Sunday, May 23, 2021, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello). Picture: Alamy

Drake has previously opened up about fatherhood in numerous interviews, including one with Caleb Pressley in 2022.

"He definitely is like always vibing out with me," he noted. "And telling me how great I am as a father, like a single father."

Drake and Sophie Brussaux appear to co-parent their son Adonis together, where they split their time between Toronto, LA and Paris, France.