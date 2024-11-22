Future addresses Drake & Kendrick beef for the first time

22 November 2024, 15:54

By Anna Suffolk

Future has finally broken his silence on the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, which started after the rapper released the song 'Like That' with Metro Boomin.

Rapper Future has spoken out about the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef for the very first time in an interview with GQ.

ICYMI, the beef stemmed from the Atlanta rapper dropping the song 'Like That' with Metro Boomin and Kendrick Lamar, which spawned many diss tracks including 'Not Like Us'.

Future has finally broken his silence about the rappers feud, admitting his is "confused" by the fall out.

Future & Metro Boomin We Trust You Tour - Atlanta, GA
Future & Metro Boomin We Trust You Tour - Atlanta, GA. Picture: Getty

When asked about the rap feud in a joint interview with Metro Boomin, the rapper initially was skittish answering the question, remarking: “There was a beef? I didn’t even know there was a beef."

"I didn’t know they had nothing going on. I ain’t never participated in rap battles, man.”

However, we can assume these comments were made as a joke as the writer acknowledged the rapper saying these with an 'impish smirk'.

However, he did admit he was 'confused' by the huge feud between some of the 'big 3' rappers, with Future even saying that he belongs in the big three and has a right to also be upset.

“I’m supposed to be the one who gets mad; I’m still confused about that,” he told GQ.

“Nobody cares what I think. That’s what was so f**ked up about the sh*t. To the point where I’m so player that I ain’t even said anything about how I feel about it.

Drake has sent fans wild after sampling Kim K in a new song.
Drake and Kendrick have been beefing. . Picture: Getty

“Like, why is everybody mad when he was talking about me on my song? So y’all just forgot about me, I ain’t part of this Big Three, I’m nobody on my song, man,” he added with “faux self-depreciation,” according to the interviewer.

“If I didn’t get mad, nobody should have gotten mad! If I would have been really mad about it and I made something out of it, then someone else could be like, Oh, I can make something else about it.” Who I’m not cool with? Because I ain’t got nothing to be mad about. Find something I should be mad at them about, then I guess I’ll get mad.”

Future added: “Got no reason to be mad at nobody. I just told you, I’m chilling. Do I sound like I’m mad at anybody?”

