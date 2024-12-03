Fans resurface Nicki Minaj's tweet about Drake's streams amid Kendrick Lamar UMG lawsuit

Nicki Minaj fans have resurfaced a tweet about Drake benefitting from streams amid his lawsuit against Universal Music Group (UMG).

Nicki Minaj's past comments about fellow rapper Drake benefitting from Spotify and other streaming services have resurfaced amid his lawsuit against UMG alleging they gave preferential treatment to Kendrick Lamar on streaming.

In 2018, the streaming service Spotify featured Drake on all of their editorial playlists, including those not directly concerning the rapper, like 'Best of British' and 'Independent Ladies' to coincide with the release of Scorpion.

At the time, Nicki criticised the move on social media, which fans have resurfaced following Drake's legal filings of a similar nature last week.

The 2018 tweet reads: “Spotify put drake’s face on every playlist but told me they’d have to teach me a lesson for playing my music 10 mins early on #QueenRadio.

“Even tho they’ve been giving away my music for free for years & I am one of the top Spotify artists of all time.”

The tweet has seen an emergence of new viewers in the past week after Drake filed a legal battle with UMG, who he has accused using streaming bots and payola to artificially boost the popularity of Kendrick Lamar’s hit diss song “Not Like Us.”

Fans have since found the tweet and reacted to Nicki's 2018 thoughts saying "you are never wrong."

Another quipped: "I am glad Nicki has all her tweets up. Fast forward to 2024, drake files a petition against UMG & Spotify. The table always turns."

Neither Drake or Nicki have spoken about the resurfaced tweet and the legal filings.