Nicki Minaj 'threatens' Keke Palmer with cease and desist over impression

Nicki Minaj 'threatens' Keke Palmer with cease and desist over impression. Picture: Getty Images

Nicki Minaj jokingly threatened Keke Palmer follow an impression the actress made of the 'Pink Friday' rapper.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Nicki Minaj has hilariously 'threatened' actress Keke Palmer with a cease and desist following an impression she made of her.

The rapper playfully teased that Keke might ruin her tough persona after Keke did an impression of Nicki on the Jimmy Fallon Show.

She even joked that she should send Palmer a cease and desist on social media after hearing Keke's recount of the pairs meeting.

Nicki Minaj jokingly threatened Keke Palmer with a C&D. Picture: Getty

The actress spoke about meeting Minaj with Jimmy Fallon after she had message support after announcing her pregnancy.

“So we’re at the Met Gala, and I was with Marc Jacobs—and he was talking with Charlie Jacobs and Nicki Minaj over to the corner,” Palmer told Fallon.

“I know Nicki, because on DM she connected me to [photographer] David LaChapelle for my baby shower photos. So I wanted to tell her in person, thank you, you know? And so I walk over there and she’s in the middle of talking to them, she’s like… ‘You, I need to talk to you, hold on.'”

Keke Palmer has been promoting her autobiography. Picture: Getty

Nicki Minaj clapped back. Picture: Getty

Palmer then gave her best Nicki impression by mimicking her voice and facial expressions.

Nicki responded to Keke's story in a funny light, tweeting: "Ummmm…why would she even tell that story? doesn’t she know that could mess up the whole 'bad guy' thing?

"Let’s see if she still laughin when she get hit w/that cease & desist chi."