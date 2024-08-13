Keke Palmer & Darius Jackson spotted together for first time amid court battle

13 August 2024, 14:26

Keke Palmer & Darius Jackson spotted together for first time amid court battle.

Keke Palmer and her baby daddy Darius Daulton Jackson have been spotted together for the first time since their legal drama last year.

Keke Palmer and her ex Darius Daulton (Jackson) have put on a united front and were spotted together for the first time amid legal drama and abuse allegations from last year.

The pair share a son, Leodis (Leo), together, and Darius took to his social media to share a snap of his baby mama and son seemingly on a hike together.

Last year, Keke opened up about the 'abuse' she suffered as a result of her relationship with Darius, alleging he was behaving violently towards her.

Keke and Darius were together for two years.
Keke and Darius were together for two years. Picture: Getty

On Monday, August 12, Darius took to his Instagram and posted a story of him, Keke and their one-year-old son Leodis.

In the image, the three posed outdoor with their 1-year-old son as they appeared to take their little boy to a zoo.

He captioned the snap: "the boy & his folks" to his Instagram story. Darius also shared an image of meerkats they met during the trip to the zoo.

Darius posted this picture to his Instagram stories.
Darius posted this picture to his Instagram stories. Picture: Instagram
Keke Palmer announced her pregnancy on SNL in 2022.
Keke Palmer announced her pregnancy on SNL in 2022. Picture: Getty

Keke and Darius' outing with their son comes two months after they settled their family struggles and her domestic violence case out of court.

A hearing was initially scheduled for mid-July, however was taken out of court schedules.

Keke previously filed for a restraining order against her ex, and accused him of physical abuse and documented a series of violent instances.

