Is Kendrick Lamar going on a UK tour? Tickets, Dates & Venues. Picture: Getty Images

By Anna Suffolk

Kendrick Lamar is reportedly booking arena venues for an upcoming tour amid his super hectic year with Drake beef and a Superbowl announcement. Here's everything you need to know.

Kendrick Lamar is the rapper on everyone's lips at the moment - from his immense beef with Drake to his upcoming Super Bowl halftime show, fans are eager to see the 'Not Like Us' musician on tour.

The rapper has not confirmed any tour dates, however news outlets are reporting he is in the process of booking venues for a 2025 tour.

So, is Kendrick Lamar going on tour in the UK & US in 2025? Here are all the rumours, including tour dates, tickets and more.

Is Kendrick Lamar going on a UK tour in 2025?

In reports by Bloomberg, sources say that Kendrick Lamar turned down the opportunity to headline Coachella Festival in 2025 due to 'scheduling conflicts'.

The 'scheduling conflicts' appear to be a tour, which has yet to be officially announced.

He will reportedly embark on a 'tour of major stadiums' after turning down the Coachella offer.

Nothing has been confirmed as to where Kendrick Lamar will go on his rumoured tour, however it is likely to include the USA and international dates.

Kendrick is set to headline the Super Bowl halftime show in February 2025, following in the footsteps of Usher and Rihanna, who performed in 2024 and 2023.

Fans are hoping Kendrick Lamar comes to the UK, following the success of his UK tour in 2022, where he went to Manchester, London, Leeds, Newcastle and Birmingham.

What is the setlist for Kendrick Lamar's rumoured tour?

No setlist has been confirmed as of yet, however here is the setlist for his most recent performance at The Pop Out.

euphoria (Live debut) BLOOD. DNA. ELEMENT. Alright Swimming Pools (Drank) Money Trees (with Jay Rock) WIN (Jay Rock cover) (with Jay Rock) King’s Dead (Jay Rock, Kendrick Lamar, Future & James Blake cover) (with Jay Rock) 6:16 in LA (with Ab‐Soul) (Live debut) Collard Greens (ScHoolboy Q cover) (with ScHoolboy Q) THat Part (ScHoolboy Q cover) (with ScHoolboy Q)King Kunta m.A.A.d city HUMBLE. Like That (Future & Metro Boomin cover) (Live debut) Still D.R.E. (Dr. Dre cover) (with Dr. Dre) California Love (2Pac cover) (with Dr. Dre) (First time by Kendrick since 2014) Not Like Us (with Dr. Dre) (Live debut) Not Like Us Not Like Us Not Like Us (with Mustard)