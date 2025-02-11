Kendrick Lamar & SZA 'Grand National' UK & Europe Tour ticket prices & presale codes

Kendrick Lamar & SZA 'Grand National' UK & Europe Tour ticket prices & presale codes. Picture: Getty / Client

How much are Kendrick Lamar and SZA tickets and how do I get presale codes for the Grand National Tour? Here's everything you need to know.

Kendrick Lamar and SZA are going on tour across the US, and have just announced UK & Europe dates for the Grand National.

This joint tour is set to be a hot ticket, with the pair embarking on their first performances together since their 2018 tour and Kendrick's huge Super Bowl halftime show slot.

So, how much are Kendrick Lamar and SZA tickets set to be and how do I get presale codes for the tour? Here's everything you need to know.

SZA, Kendrick Lamar perform at Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome on February 09, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. Picture: Getty

How much are Kendrick Lamar and SZA tickets?

Kendrick Lamar and SZA tickets have not gone on sale yet, but fans have started theorising how much they will cost.

Estimations based on previous tours and venues suggest that the tickets will start at around £70 for the furthest away standing and will go up to around £200.

Expect standing tickets for the front section of the pitch to be around £180.

Kendrick Lamar ft. SZA performs during the half time show at Super Bowl LIX between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs at Caesars Superdome. Picture: Alamy

Are there any presales for the Kendrick Lamar and SZA 'Grand National' Tour?

There are lots of presales for The Grand National tour - and some start soon, so here's all the information.

O2 Priority Presale: 13 Feb 2025, 08:00 am

Live Nation Presale: On Sale: 13 Feb 2025 08:45am

Metropolis Presale: On sale: 13 Feb 2025, 08:45am

General on sale starts Friday, 14th February at 9am local time on grandnationaltour.com

Kendrick at the Grammy Awards. Picture: Getty

What are Kendrick Lamar and SZA Tour dates for the Grand National tour?

So far, four UK stadium shows have been announced. They are: