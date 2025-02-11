Kendrick Lamar & SZA 'Grand National' UK & Europe Tour ticket prices & presale codes

11 February 2025, 11:48

Kendrick Lamar & SZA 'Grand National' UK & Europe Tour ticket prices & presale codes
Kendrick Lamar & SZA 'Grand National' UK & Europe Tour ticket prices & presale codes. Picture: Getty / Client

How much are Kendrick Lamar and SZA tickets and how do I get presale codes for the Grand National Tour? Here's everything you need to know.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Kendrick Lamar and SZA are going on tour across the US, and have just announced UK & Europe dates for the Grand National.

This joint tour is set to be a hot ticket, with the pair embarking on their first performances together since their 2018 tour and Kendrick's huge Super Bowl halftime show slot.

So, how much are Kendrick Lamar and SZA tickets set to be and how do I get presale codes for the tour? Here's everything you need to know.

SZA, Kendrick Lamar perform at Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome on February 09, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
SZA, Kendrick Lamar perform at Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome on February 09, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. Picture: Getty

How much are Kendrick Lamar and SZA tickets?

Kendrick Lamar and SZA tickets have not gone on sale yet, but fans have started theorising how much they will cost.

Estimations based on previous tours and venues suggest that the tickets will start at around £70 for the furthest away standing and will go up to around £200.

Expect standing tickets for the front section of the pitch to be around £180.

Kendrick Lamar ft. SZA performs during the half time show at Super Bowl LIX between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs at Caesars Superdome.
Kendrick Lamar ft. SZA performs during the half time show at Super Bowl LIX between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs at Caesars Superdome. Picture: Alamy

Are there any presales for the Kendrick Lamar and SZA 'Grand National' Tour?

There are lots of presales for The Grand National tour - and some start soon, so here's all the information.

O2 Priority Presale: 13 Feb 2025, 08:00 am

Live Nation Presale: On Sale: 13 Feb 2025 08:45am

Metropolis Presale: On sale: 13 Feb 2025, 08:45am

General on sale starts Friday, 14th February at 9am local time on grandnationaltour.com 

Kendrick at the Grammy Awards.
Kendrick at the Grammy Awards. Picture: Getty

What are Kendrick Lamar and SZA Tour dates for the Grand National tour?

So far, four UK stadium shows have been announced. They are:

  • July 8: Glasgow, Hampden Park
  • July 10: Birmingham, Villa Park
  • July 19: Cardiff, Principality Stadium
  • July 22: London, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Serena Williams' husband breaks silence on Kendrick Lamar diss track to ex Drake

Serena Williams' husband breaks silence on Kendrick Lamar diss track to ex Drake

Are Kendrick Lamar and SZA bringing the ‘Grand National’ Tour to the UK?

Kendrick Lamar and SZA announce ‘Grand National’ UK & Europe Tour dates

What is the 'Crip Walk' dance? Serena Williams dance cameo at Kendrick Lamar Super Bowl halftime show explained

What is the 'Crip Walk' dance? Serena Williams dance cameo at Kendrick Lamar Super Bowl halftime show explained
When did Drake date Serena Williams and was there a Rihanna Love Triangle?

When did Drake date Serena Williams and was there a Rihanna Love Triangle?

Trending

Who is Drake dating right now? Does he have a girlfriend and who are his ex-girlfriends?

Drake's complete dating history: from Rihanna to Serena Williams

Drake

Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl halftime show guest Samuel L. Jackson's appearance as 'Uncle Sam' explained

Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl halftime show guest Samuel L. Jackson's appearance as 'Uncle Sam' explained
Serena Williams 'sends shots' to Drake amid Kendrick Lamar Super Bowl halftime show appearance

Serena Williams 'sends shots' to Drake amid Kendrick Lamar Super Bowl halftime show appearance
The line up for Capital XTRA's Comedy Club!

Capital XTRA Comedy Club For Global's Make Some Noise 2025: All The Info, Line-Up & More

What special guests other than SZA appeared with the rapper during the Super Bowl halftime show?

Kendrick Lamar Super Bowl halftime show special guests: Which artists featured?

Live Playlists

Slow Jams
30 Years of UK Garage

Featured Podcasts

Book Club with Leah Davis

Homegrown: The Podcast

The Read

Black Women Working