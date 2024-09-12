Kendrick Lamar's new song 'Watch The Party Die' surprise meaning and lyrics revealed

In Kendrick Lamar's first song since his Drake diss track 'Not Like Us', he expresses his frustration with the current state of the hip-hop industry.

Kendrick Lamar has shocked fans by releasing a brand-new song titled Watch The Party Die, in his first release since immense Drake diss track Not Like Us.

The 'Humble' rapper dropped the song at the exact moment the 2024 VMAs started airing, and with the themes of the new song including critiquing commercial artists, it is no surprise with him choosing this release date and time.

Fans have spotted that the song cover is an eBay listing showing some pre-owned Nike trainers, but what is the meaning behind Watch the Party Die and what are the lyrics to the new track? Here's everything you need to know.

What is the meaning of Kendrick Lamar's new song Watch The Party Die?

Kendrick does not hold back in this new song, however he appears to diss some unknown targets, unlike his full-throttle diss against Drake in Not Like Us.

Much of the song shows Kendrick to appear frustrated at the state of hip-hop and the music industry as a whole.

He specifically critiques what commercial artists like Drake represent, including materialsim and what 'success' appears to be.

Here are the full lyrics for Kendrick Lamar's new song 'Watch The Party Die':

I think it's time to watch the party die

This sh*t done got too wicked to apologize

It's different, get him whacked and disqualified

We even kill the killers 'cause they like taking innocent lives

Burn a whole village, we start over, it's really that time

Why reason with these n****s if they can't see the future first?

Why argue with these clowns if the circus is well at work?

Just walk that man down, that'll do everyone a solid

It's love, but tough love sometimes gotta result in violence

If you parade in gluttony without givin' truth to the youth

The graveyard is company, just tell us what casket to choose

They party more than b*tches, tell me, what are you working for?

They glorify scamming, you get chipped over this credit card

Influencers talked down 'cause I'm not with the basic sh*t

But they don't hate me, they hate the man that I represent

The type of man that never d*ckride 'cause I want a favor

The man that resides in patience, so where the soldiers at?

The one's that lost it all and learnt to learn from that

A thirst for life, head inside a book 'cause he concerned with that

Information that'll change his life because he yearns for that

Dedication, findin' out what's right 'cause he can earn from that

I feel for the women that deal with the clown and nerd sh*t

Can't blame them, today they ain't really got much to work with

How many b*tches harder than a lot of you n****s?

Would trade all of y'all for Nip, I can't be proud of you n****s

[Chorus]

God, give me life, dear God, please give me peace

Dear God, please keep these lame n****s away from me

Dear God, keep me shinin', the f*ck do they really think?

Pocket-watching, you must be the police

God, bless these words, dear God, bless how I think

Dear God, draw the line, they tryna confuse 'em with me

Dear God, please forgive me, you knowin' how hard I tried

I think it's time for me to watch the party die (Uh-huh, huh)

Get 'em gone, we gon' watch the party die (Uh-huh)

Send 'em home, we gon' watch the party die

[Verse 2]

I think it's time to watch the party die

Street n****s and the corporate guys, the rappers that report the lies

I need they families mortified

We can do life without 'em, get they bodies organized, tell me if you obliged

No more pillow-talkin', jump-startin' neighborhood wars

Dirty-mackin' b*tches because your spirit is insecure

The flashy n****a with nasty decisions usin' money as a backbone

I want his head cracked before he's back home

The radio personality pushin' propaganda for salary

Let me know when they turn up as a casualty, I want agony

Assault and battery, I see a new Earth

Filled with beautiful people makin' humanity work

Let's kill the followers that follow up on poppin' mollies from

The obvious, degenerates, that's failing to acknowledge the

Hope that we tryna spread, if I'm not his vote

Then you need to bring his f*cking head, I’ll film that sh*t in hi-res

[Chorus]

God, give me life, dear God, please give me peace

Dear God, please keep these lame n****s away from me

Dear God, keep me shinin', the f*ck do they really think?

Pocket-watching, you must be the police

God bless these words, dear God, bless how I think

Dear God, draw the line, they tryna confuse 'em with me

Dear God, please, forgive me, you knowin' how hard I tried

I think it's time for me to watch the party die

[Verse 3]

Sometimes I wonder what Lecrae would do

F*ck these n****s up or show 'em just what prayer do?

I want to be empathetic, my heart like Dee-1

But I would—

It's time to get these devils out the way, heavy metals on my sword

We settle hard disputes today, the ghetto Hollywood divorce

Say hello to your future fate, the culture bred with carnivores

You let 'em snack, they eat your face, the signatures is bein' forged

They wonder why I'm not enthused to drop

The more visible you get, the more your spiritual is tried

It's cynical to say I know these artists petrified

The end result in jail by Jezebel or drugged up full of lies

Critical, I know my physical is tested all the time

I'm pitiful, sunken place soon as I'm questionin' my pride

I'm seein' ghosts, blackin' out, relapsin' one thought at the time

I spare no feelings that ain't mine, I'm in my feelings when I slide, I mean

A n***a wonder what Lecrae would do

Terrace Martin said I'm mentally with layers, true

I flood the market with my best regards, I paid your dues

And so it's up, if you ain't one of ours, it's bad news

My n***a Jay Estrada said I gotta burn it down to build it up

That confirmation real as f*ck, it ain't too many real as us

Lockin' in to what I trust, lookin' outside

The kids live tomorrow 'cause today, the party just died