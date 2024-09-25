Metro Boomin breaks silence on Drake & Kendrick Lamar feud

Metro Boomin breaks silence on Drake & Kendrick Lamar feud. Picture: Getty Images

By Anna Suffolk

Producer Metro Boomin has spoken out on the beef between Drake and Kendrick Lamar, which emerged after he and Future released their joint album 'We Don't Trust You'.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Metro Boomin has broken his silence on the feud that sent the rap world into shock earlier this year - Drake and Kendrick Lamar.

The music producer spoke at the Forbes Under 30 summit earlier this week, and addressed his role being in the middle of the major rap beef of the decade.

Kendrick Lamar and Drake's main feud took place earlier this year, with both sides releasing a plethora of diss tracks against each other, including Not Like Us.

Metro Boomin performs during the the first weekend of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club on Sunday, April 14, 2024, in Indio, Calif. Picture: (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

What has Metro Boomin said about the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef?

Speaking to Forbes, Metro Boomin said that the competition between the two is a positive for the art form, but was wary of the internet culture and the affect this has.

“I feel like the competition is great for the game. Hip-hop has always been a competitive genre. Even if just keeping it on music it’s not serious how everybody tries to make it,” he said.

“Also with hip-hop, there’s a lot of ego involved. You’re supposed to feel like you’re the best.”

Drake and Kendrick's beef was a hige topic of discussion this year for the hip-hop community. Picture: Getty

Metro continued: “When two of the top dogs in the game and you both feel like you’re the best, it’s like, ‘OK, now we gotta have a showdown.’ We saw it with Jay-Z and Nas before. I feel like more today it’s more stan culture makes it kind of weird.

"Back in the day, Jay-Z and Nas went at it, I was a fan of both of them. Most people were. It was like, ‘OK, it’s OK.’ It’s not like, ‘I had this side. I hate this side.’ The internet makes it a little too wild now.”

In hindsight, Metro Boomin looks at hip-hop feuds as "entertainment" which helps artists and producers "help push" the genre forward.