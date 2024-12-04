Are Kendrick Lamar and SZA bringing the ‘Grand National’ Tour to the UK?

4 December 2024, 12:30

Are Kendrick Lamar and SZA bringing the 'Grand National' Tour to the UK?

Here's everything you need to know about Kendrick Lamar and SZA's joint stadium tour 'Grand National' in 2025, including if it is coming to the UK.

Kendrick Lamar and SZA have announced a tour called the Grand National, where the pair will embark on a multiple-date stadium tour across the US and Canada.

Lamar is already set to headline the Super Bowl halftime show in February 2025, with SZA having one of the biggest years of her career headlining Glastonbury Festival.

The pair will kick things off in April before finishing in June, but will they take the Grand National Tour overseas to the UK? Here's everything we know.

Kendrick and SZA have announced a joint tour. Picture: Client

So far, the Grand National tour by Kendrick Lamar and SZA is only scheduled for the US and Canadian dates for Spring 2025.

The pair are set to embark on a 21-date stadium tour, starting on April 19 in Minneapolis and commencing on 18 June in Washington.

The pair previously toured together in 2018 as part of Top Dawg Entertainment’s Championship Tour. Jay Rock, Sir and ScHoolboy Q also joined them for the 30-date tour.

Rappers Kendrick Lamar (L) and SZA (R) perform on the Coachella stage during week 1, day 1 of the Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 13, 2018 in Indio, California. Picture: Getty

How can you get presale tickets for Kendrick Lamar & SZA's Grand National Tour?

Fans can get their hands on tickets from 10am local time on 6 December via Ticketmaster. Exclusive Cash App Visa Card pre-sale Wednesday, December 4th at 10am local time. 

TOUR DATES: 

Apr 19 – Minneapolis, MN – U.S. Bank Stadium

Apr 23 – Houston, TX – NRG Stadium

Apr 26 – Arlington, TX – AT&T Stadium

Apr 29 – Atlanta, GA – Mercedes Benz Stadium

May 03 – Charlotte, NC – Bank of America Stadium

May 05 – Philadelphia, PA – Lincoln Financial Field

May 08 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium

May 09 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium

May 12 – Foxborough, MA – Gillette Stadium

May 17 – Seattle, WA – Lumen Field

May 21 – Los Angeles, CA – SoFi Stadium

May 23 – Los Angeles, CA – SoFi Stadium

May 27 – Glendale, AZ – State Farm Stadium

May 29 – San Francisco, CA – Oracle Park

May 31 – Las Vegas, NV – Allegiant Stadium

Jun 04 – St. Louis, MO – The Dome at America’s Center

Jun 06 – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field

Jun 10 – Detroit, MI – Ford Field

Jun 12 – Toronto, ON – Rogers Centre

Jun 16 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium

Jun 18 – Washington, DC – Northwest Stadium

