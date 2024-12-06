Kendrick Lamar reignites Drake feud with 'Grand National' tour dates

Kendrick Lamar reignites Drake feud with 'Grand National' tour dates. Picture: Getty

Kendrick Lamar has added a second Toronto date to his Grand National tour with SZA, leading fans to speculate that he is reigniting his feud with Drake.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Kendrick Lamar has seemingly added more fuel to the Drake fire before he is about to embark on his Grand National tour with SZA.

The 'Not Like Us' rapper has been feuding with the 'Rich Baby Daddy' artist for most of this year on a series of matters.

However, K. Dot fans have noticed he has added another Toronto date to his headline stadium tour next year, which is notably Drake's hometown.

Rappers Kendrick Lamar (L) and SZA (R) perform on the Coachella stage during week 1, day 1 of the Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 13, 2018 in Indio, California. Picture: Getty

Kendrick Lamar is gearing up for a joint stadium tour with SZA called the Grand National in Spring 2025, and fans have noticed he has added some new dates in locations that have turned a few heads.

He has added a new date to Los Angeles, which is the largest entertainment city in the US and near his hometown of Compton.

However, the one is Drake's hometown of Toronto, which will now be on June 12 and 13th.

Due to high demand, Kendrick Lamar has added NEW shows in Toronto & LA 👀🔥



▫️LOS ANGELES — May 24th

▫️TORONTO — June 13th pic.twitter.com/Hm09GEgckJ — NFR Podcast (@nfr_podcast) December 5, 2024

Kendrick fans think the rapper is trolling Drake. . Picture: Getty

The 'high demand' of Kendrick and SZA's tour in Toronto has turned a few heads, with fans pointing out Drizzy's lyric in 'Push Ups': Get more love in the city that you from.

Fans have found the funny side to this possibly coincidental moment as one tweeted: "back to back shows in his city is hilarious."

"Definitely trolling with the extra Toronto show. Thats the only other place besides LA that needs an extra show? Lmao."