Who is Kendrick Lamar's fiancé Whitney Alford & are they married?

Who is Kendrick Lamar's fiancé Whitney Alford & are they married? Picture: Getty

By Anna Suffolk

Who is Kendrick Lamar's fiancé Whitney Alford and are they married? Here's all the details from where and when they met, to her age, job and Instagram.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Kendrick Lamar is in the news as he is about to headline the Super Bowl halftime show on Sunday, February 9th at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana.

The 37-year-old rapper and Grammy-award winner started dating Whitney Alford over a decade ago, and the pair have two children together, a son and a daughter.

So, who is Kendrick Lamar's partner Whitney Alford, when did they start dating, and are they married? Here's everything you need to know.

Kendrick and Whitney have been together for decades. Picture: Getty

Who is Kendrick Lamar's girlfriend Whitney Alford?

Whitney Alford is a 38-year-old businesswoman, philanthropist and Kendrick Lamar's High school sweetheart.

Whitney is active on Instagram, where she posts outfit and vacation pictures, alongside a glimpse of her private life with Kendrick and their two children.

You can find her at @blushedbywhit on Instagram, where she has almost 200,000 followers.

Are Kendrick Lamar and Whitney Alford married?

Kendrick and Whitney are not publicly married, but they did get engaged in 2015, Power 105.1, E! News reported at the time.

However, this hasn't stopped K. Dot from being vocal about how much he loves Whitney, and said she was his 'best friend' and 'she’s somebody I can tell my fears to.'

When Vanity Fair asked in a 2018 interview if there’s a reason Lamar as to why he keeps his life with Alford private, Lamar replied, “I want something that’s just for me.”

Kendrick and Whitney are high-school sweethearts. Picture: Getty

When did Kendrick Lamar and Whitney Alford first meet?

Kendrick Lamar and Whitney have been dating since they were teenagers and in high school together.

The pair both went to Centennial High School in Compton, California, where the area of Compton has influenced Kendrick's work and rap style.

Whitney has even appeared in music videos of Kendrick, including his Grammy-award winning song 'Not Like Us', with their two children.