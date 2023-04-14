Kardashian fans are 'done' as viral TikTok exposes their worst PR disasters

14 April 2023, 15:34

True, Penelope, Kris and Khloe do cartwheels

A TikTok has gone viral after the video exposes their worst PR disasters, leading fans to say they're fed up with the family.

Kardashian fans have branded themselves 'done' with the famous family after a TikTok has gone viral exposing their most notable PR disasters.

The user @pattypopculture made a video titled '10 Horrible PR Moves that Caused The Kardashian Downfall', and spoke about the ways in which fans have fallen out of love with the famous reality TV family.

This video has since racked up over 900,000 views, and it has led some people to claim that they are 'done' with the Kardashians.

Kourtney Kardashian's wedding officiant calls her Khloe in ceremony blunder

Fans have said that they're 'fed up' of the Kardashian family.
Fans have said that they're 'fed up' of the Kardashian family. Picture: Getty

The user said that previously fans would jokingly hate on the famous family, but now it seems that 'deep rooted animosity' comes from fans that previously liked them.

The first reason the TikTok user cited was alleging that the family deny they set unrealistic beauty standards. The example used was when Kim Kardashian said she was not responsible for setting unattainable beauty standards.

He even then added that Kim and co have now turned their back on the beauty standard they once set - and used examples from Khloe and Kim's recent weight loss.

Social media reacts after Kim Kardashian is cast in American Horror Story

The user also mentioned the Astroworld tragedy and their reactions towards the event, where 10 people tragically died.

Fans were quick to react to the viral video, with some saying that they are "over the whole influencer thing," and "tired" of the family.

One commenter quipped that "nothing seems genuine anymore" both on their show and on their respective social medias, in comparison to the early days of the famous clan.

Are the Kardashians over? Viewers slam 'boring' new show trailer

Fans said that the families response to the Astroworld tragedy has made the Kardashians feel 'tone deaf' in light of the tragic event.
Fans said that the families response to the Astroworld tragedy has made the Kardashians feel 'tone deaf' in light of the tragic event. Picture: Getty

However, the TikTok user did give suggestions for how the Kardashians would be able to 'redeem' their brand and stay in touch with the ordinary viewer and consumer.

One suggestion was "to start using their unequal power for good," with the user saying that they should speak up more about social issues, as well as donate more funds to charitable causes.

Either way, fans are still yet to be swayed by the family, but we will see if this changes after The Kardashians S3 airs in May.

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

What do the lyrics to SZA's 'Kill Bill' really mean?

SZA 'Kill Bill' lyrics meaning explained

Ice Spice Feat. Nicki Minaj 'Princess Diana' (remix) lyrics meaning revealed

Ice Spice Feat. Nicki Minaj 'Princess Diana' (remix) lyrics meaning revealed

Nicki Minaj

Kylie Jenner's car spotted at rumoured boyfriend Timothee Chalamet's house

Kylie Jenner's car spotted at rumoured boyfriend Timothee Chalamet's house

Kylie Jenner

Kourtney Kardashian's wedding officiant calls her Khloe in ceremony blunder

Kourtney Kardashian's wedding officiant calls her Khloe in ceremony blunder

Trending

How to watch Frank Ocean's Coachella performance: Livestream, Date, Time & More

How to watch Frank Ocean's Coachella performance

Frank Ocean

Frank Ocean Coachella 2023 setlist: songs, rumours & more

Frank Ocean Coachella 2023 setlist: songs, rumours & more

Frank Ocean

Frank Ocean 'Novacane' lyrics: meaning, Coachella reference & more

Frank Ocean 'Novacane' lyrics meaning revealed

Frank Ocean

Nick Cannon FORGETS daughter Onyx when asked to name all 12 kids

Nick Cannon FORGETS daughter Onyx when asked to name all 12 kids

Frank Ocean dating history: does he have a boyfriend & who has he dated?

Frank Ocean dating history: does he have a boyfriend & who has he dated?

Frank Ocean

Live Playlists

Capital XTRA New Music
The Capital XTRA 100
Homegrown Heat
Capital XTRA Caribbean Collection