Kanye West and XXXTentacion 'True Love' lyrics meaning explained

Here's a breakdown of the lyrics to 'True Love', which featured on Kanye West's 'Donda 2' and XXXTentacion’s posthumous 'Look at Me: The Album'

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Kanye West and XXXTentacion have released their long-awaited collaboration 'True Love', a track that sees the two rap kings speak about their struggles with love, relationships, heartbreak, and fashion.

The song was originally teased on West's Donda 2, that was only available on the Stem Player.

XXX who recently released his debut film Look at Me! at SXSW Film Festival 2022 in Austin, Texas, is set to release his posthumous album later this year.

To celebrate the release the new track, here's a breakdown of the meanings to the lyrics of 'True Love'.

"True love shouldn't be this complicated, I thought I'd die in your arms"

According to reports, XXX wrote this chorus about his tumultuous romantic relationship with his ex. Kanye's inclusion on this track sees him speak about his ongoing divorce drama with Kim Kardashian.

"Y'all know Nikе don't like me, y'all take it too far, though, At least have 'em in some Mike's, he played for Chicago"

Here, West is speaking about his footwear brand Yeezy, which he used to have Nike, until he left Nike to collaborate with Adidas.

"I only see three kids, who watchin' Chicago? And you know all the nannies is Donnie Nesbrasco"

In this line, Kanye is making reference to his 4-year-old daughter Chicago West. He is also making reference to the former FBI agent who worked undercover as Donnie Brasco.

XXXTentacion attends the BET Hip Hop Awards 2017 at The Fillmore Miami Beach at the Jackie Gleason Theater on October 6, 2017 in Miami Beach, Florida. Picture: Getty

What are the full lyrics to Kanye West and XXXTentacion 'True Love'?

[Chorus: XXXTENTACION]

True love shouldn't be this complicated

I thought I'd die in your arms

I thought I'd die in your—

True love shouldn't be this complicated

I thought I'd die in your arms

I thought I'd die in your—



[Bridge: Kanye West]

No hard feelings, but these feelings harder

No-no hard feelings, but these feelings harder

No-no hard feelings, but these feelings harder

[Verse: Kanye West]

Wait, when you see the kids? I'll see y'all tomorrow

Wait, when the sun set? I see y'all tomorrow

Wait, when I pick 'em up, I feel like they borrowed

When I gotta return them, scan 'em like a bar code

Wait, no hard feelings, but these feelings hard though

Wait, who got the kids in those "What are thosе?"

Wait, why they can't wear Yeezys with the cargos?

Y'all know Nikе don't like me, y'all take it too far, though

At least have 'em in some Mike's, he played for Chicago

I only see three kids, who watchin' Chicago?

And you know all the nannies is Donnie Nesbrasco

Let the kids dig a tunnel to my house like Chapo

Only neighbor in the hood with a door they can knock on

I leave the light on



[Chorus: XXXTENTACION & Kanye West]

True love(Daddy's not gone) shouldn't be this complicated

(You see the light on)

I thought I'd die in your arms (Daddy's at home)

I thought I'd die in your— (Tell Gekyume)

True love(Daddy's not gone) shouldn't be this complicated(Tell Gekyume)

I thought I'd die in your arms (Daddy's at home)

I thought I'd die in your—



[Post-Chorus: XXXTENTACION]

Oh, woah, oh, woah, oh, woah

Oh, woah, oh, woah, oh, woah (Love)

Oh, woah, oh, woah, oh, woah

Oh, woah, oh, woah, oh, woah

[Bridge: Kanye West]

No hard feelings, but these feelings harder

No-no hard feelings, but these feelings harder

No hard feelings, but these feelings harder



[Chorus: XXXTENTACION]

True love shouldn't be this complicated

I thought I'd die in your arms

I thought I'd die in your—

True love shouldn't be this complicated

I thought I'd die in your arms

I thought I'd die in your—