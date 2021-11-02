XXXTentacion's father shares touching video of late son's song playing at his wedding

The late rapper's father shared an emotional video of the special moment X's song played during his wedding ceremony.

XXXTentacion's father shared a touching clip of his wedding day, showing X's fans the emotional moment his wife walked down the aisle.

Not only was X's father, Dwayne Onfroy, emotional due to it being one of the biggest days of his life – he also heard his late son's song play during the highly emotive moment.

XXXTentacion sadly passed away on June 18, 2018. Picture: Getty

On the two-year anniversary of his marriage, X's father took to Instagram to share an heartwarming clip from his wedding ceremony.

In the video, Dwayne's now wedded wife is seen walking down the aisle to XXXTentacion's unreleased song "School Globes".

Dwayne Onfroy shares a throwback photo of him and his son Jahseh Dwayne Ricardo Onfroy (XXXTentacion). Picture: Instagram/@dwayne.onfroy

The late rapper's father wrote a heartfelt caption along with the video, which shows him tearing up.

Dwayne explains in the caption that he did not know that song would play during the intimate moment, leading to him being overfilled with emotion.

X's father captioned the video, writing : "So on this day I was surprised by my wife choosing this song to honor me and Jahseh who had died a year prior."

"From my reaction the song came and started and THEN SHE WALKED INTO THE ROOM.."

Fans immediately took to Dwayne's Instagram comment section with supportive messages. One fan wrote: "Sure a pure moment" while another added: "Powerful video".

A third fan commented: "School globes LONG LIVE JAHSEH".

Fans react to Dwayne Onfroy's touching video. Picture: Instagram/@dwayne.onfroy

Fans comment underneath Dwayne Onfroy's emotional video. Picture: Instagram/@dwayne.onfroy

Fans get emotional after seeing Dwayne's video of a special moment during his wedding ceremony. Picture: Instagram/@dwayne.onfroy

Dwayne Onfroy's wedding took place nearly a year after X's tragic death. The 'SAD!' rapper was murdered on June 18 2018, in a robbery outside of RIVA Motorsports in Deerfield Beach, Florida.

"School Globes" was meant to be released on XXXTentacion's posthumous album Bad Vibes Forever, which dropped in November 2019. However, the song leaked and did not make the album.

The track encompasses Modern English's 1982 smash hit "I Melt with You" on the hook and featured Lil Nas X. The 'Panini' rapper is on the second verse of the song.