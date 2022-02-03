XXXTentacion 'Look At Me' documentary: Release date, trailer, how to watch & more

Look at Me! is premiere at SXSW Film Festival 2022 in March, landing on Hulu this summer

Nearly four years after the passing of late rapper XXXTentacion, we're finally getting a documentary named Look At Me!, which is reportedly set to premiere at SXSW Film Festival 2022 in March, later hitting Hulu this summer.

The Florida born rapper, who was shot dead during a robbery on June 18th 2018, was on his way to becoming a one of the biggest rap stars for Gen Z with his following reaching millions across the globe.

The poster for the documentary, which is directed by Sabaah Folayan and produced by FADER Films, was shared on his Instagram captioned:

"It’s finally here: a film that takes you through the complicated life of a troubled and controversial genius, XXXTENTACION".

What is Look at Me! about?

According to the official announcement on his Instagram page, Look at Me! explores how Florida teenager Jahseh Onfroy became SoundCloud rapper XXXTENTACION, one of the most streamed artists on the planet,” the synopsis reads.

“Through frank commentary from family, friends and romantic partners, and unseen archival footage, director Sabaah Folayan offers a sensitive portrayal of an artist whose acts of violence, raw musical talent and open struggles with mental health left an indelible mark on his generation before his death at the age of 20.”

When will Look at Me! premier?

Look At Me! will be getting its world premiere at SXSW Film Festival 2022. Fans of the rap kid will be able to stream the doc on Hulu this summer.

Is there a trailer?

Unfortunately, not yet. The official trailer is set to drop some time next week.