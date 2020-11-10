XXXTentacion's father pens heartfelt message to the late rapper

Dwayne Onfroy, XXXTentacion's father, has written a touching message to his son about losing him.

XXXTentacion's father has penned a touching tribute to his late son – who tragically passed away back in 2018, after he was shot and killed in a robbery in Florida.

Since XXXTentacion's passing, his mother Cleopatra Bernard has shared countless amounts of tributes and tributes to her late son, but we rarely hear from his father, Dwayne Onfroy.

However, over the weekend, Dwayne opened up about a dream he had about his son on his Instagram story.

Dwayne detailed the vivid dream he had about the late rapper, leading fans to feel touched.

Taking to Instagram, Dwayne wrote "I saw you in a dream last night," he said about his son XXXTentacion. "You were singing a new song I've never heard."

"Your voice sounded more mature. You looked a bit taller in the dream as well. I noticed a couple things about you."

X's dad continued detailing the dream, saying "You were dressed as you were as a kid, you had on a black hoodie zipped all the way down and usual you had on no under shirt."

"What I also noticed though is that you were happy. When You would come spend time with me in WEST PALM BEACH I used to chase you to go put on a shirt."

Dwayne's message continues with an update on how the world is today, referencing the COVID-19 pandemic and X's impact as an artist.

"A lot has happened since you left," he says. "The world has changed dramatically. There's this VIRUS THEY ARE CALLING COVID-19 aka RONA (is that you). A lot of people have died from it. YOU HAVE A SON HIS NAME IS GEKYUME I ALWAYS TOLD YOU THAT YOU WOULD MAKE ME A GRANDFATHER at a young age lol."

"Wish you could see him but I know from the other side you can't so I will be your bridge AFTER ALL YOU CAME FROM MY BALLS TOO (I know I know I'm always using that as my trump card in a conversation."

X's father goes on the detail what life has been like without him. He reveals that even when he is happy, he still mourns his son.

In the letter, Dwayne tells X that the youth see him as this generation's Tupac or John Lennon, as he has been such a strong influence with his music.

