New XXXTentacion & Juice WRLD song teased in cryptic tweet

Fans are excited after a XXXTentacion and Juice WRLD collaboration was teased by a close friend of them both.

XXXtentacion and Juice WRLD are two legends who sadly lost their lives at the height of their music career, at young ages.

The Floridian and Chicago natives, both have strong fan bases, who are always looking for the next update to stay connected to them – and this update did not disappoint.

Infact, XXXTentacion and Juice WRLD's fans are filled with joy after learning there may be a collaboration track.

The rumour of the track came after DJ Scheme, who was close to both artists, made a cryptic tweet.

DJ Scheme was close to Juice WRLD and also a personal DJ for XXXTentacion, so when he teases something, the world listens.

DJ Scheme makes cryptic tweet hinting at a potential collaboration. Picture: Twitter

"Bad vibes 999," wrote Scheme on Twitter, while adding a winky face emoji.

Once fans caught wind of the tweet, they became fascinated with the idea of a collaboration between both and Juice.

When somebody asked Scheme to make sure he follows through with his promise, he confirmed that the collaboration is in the works.

DJ Scheme reveals he's working on the collaboration. Picture: Twitter

Replying to a tweet from a fan, Scheme wrote "Working hard to make this happen as we speak," he wrote.

This would be an iconic moment for their fans, as it would be the first posthumous track released with both rappers on it. See fans reactions below.

XXXTentacion's estate has released two albums, Skins and Bad Vibes Forever since his passing in 2018.

Juice WRLD's team posthumously released the chart-topping album Legends Never Die this year.