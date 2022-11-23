JT from City Girls 'confirms' breakup from Lil Uzi Vert

JT has declared that she is single and no longer with rapper Lil Uzi Vert.

JT, one half of hip-hop duo City Girls, has confirmed that she is no longer dating rapper Lil Uzi Vert.

The rapper confirmed the news this morning on Twitter with the word "SINGLE!"

The pair dated for over two years but have now seemingly called it quits.

JT and Lil Uzi Vert puckering up last year. Picture: Getty Images

JT only tweeted the word 'single' with no follow up on any of her social accounts.

The couple previously split in August 2021 and unfollowed each other on Instagram, as Uzi claimed that JT broke up with him "over this dumb a** s*** I don't do."

Whilst they were dating, the couple showered each other with gifts, including a $350,000 McLaren gifted to JT for her 29th birthday.

Merely three months ago, JT called her now-ex a "dream come true" and "one of my greatest rewards" in her life while celebrating the rapper's birthday.

"You are my best friend, my twin flame. you work so hard, you deserve the world! I love everything about you", she wrote.

From your main character energy to still being able to make me feel like I’m the only person in the room! I saw you go through so much & in those times you still held me down."

City Girls consist of two members: JT and Yung Miami, who is dating Diddy.

The duo are known for their songs 'Act Up' and 'Twerk', and Lil Uzi is known for his song '20 Min'.

Lil Uzi Vert is yet to respond to the allegations of the split, and JT has not explained further.