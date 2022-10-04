JT and Cardi B Twitter beef: why are they arguing?

Cardi B and JT from City Girls are beefing... but what started it? Here's all we know.

Rappers Cardi B and JT from City Girls have been beefing recently on Twitter, and have caused a scene in the rap scene.

Nicki Minaj have also got involved with the drama on social media, as she changed her profile picture to JT from City Girls.

Cardi B shocks fans with VERY risqué backless dress

So, how did it all start? Here's all we know so far.

Cardi B and City Girls pictured before their beef. Picture: Getty Images

Their beefing commenced on Monday (October 3) after JT from City Girls gave GloRilla a shout out for her song 'Tomorrow 2' debuting at number nine on the Billboard charts.

JT failed to mention Cardi in this, and she features on the song, leaving the 'Up' rapper to launch insults at the City Girls star.

"NAH actually the tweet was too long!", JT said when called out by a Twitter user.

Why did Cardi B go to court? Rapper's sentence over strip club assault revealed

Cardi and JT hit back at each other. Picture: Twitter

Some of the tweets involving JT and Cardi. Picture: Twitter

"PLUS Cardi Been having top 10’s I been congratulating her for years this is GLO first one, I’ve been ignoring y’all but y’all are hella annoying, move round & get off my DICK thank YOU!"

"Lapdog", Cardi B tweeted in response to JT's claims.

More name calling commenced, including claims that JT doesn't write her own tracks, and that Cardi was needed on City Girls' song 'Twerk' in order to pull the numbers.

Nicki Minaj and the City Girls beef explained

So wait, me and you talking in the DM woman to woman, but YOU take it to your timeline and throw shots calling me a bully and a wiener… Why you playing dumb? And YOU talking about a talent?! haaaaa! You forgot P tried to put me on wit your writer? https://t.co/tSya8WLqoC — Cardi B (@iamcardib) October 3, 2022

All of this was happening simultaneously with rising tensions between Nicki Minaj, City Girls and Cardi too.

Nicki changed her profile picture to JT, and Cardi changed hers to Remy Ma, who she also has longstanding drama with.

It seems that the beef is still yet to be resolved as the tweets are still up and neither have apologised.

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA