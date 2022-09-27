Cardi B shocks fans with VERY risqué backless dress

Cardi left little to the imagination as she wore a very low dress in a photoshoot with husband Offset

Rapper Cardi B has shocked fans after uploading a very risqué photoshoot with her husband Offset.

The 29-year-old posed intimately with her husband wearing a backless black dress which exposed most of her backside.

Cardi captioned the picture: "I fight for my b****es and I'm fighting over d*** too", as she embraced her 30-year-old husband.

Cardi uploaded the sultry snap to her Instagram story. Picture: Instagram

Whilst Offset wore a cardigan and jeans, Cardi left little to the imagination as she wore a very low backless dress which exposed her backside as well as her vibrant back tattoo.

Cardi and Offset have been packing on the PDA recently as they celebrated their fifth anniversary together.

She shared a sweet video of the pair enjoying a date night to mark their anniversary together, confirming that their relationship was back on track after a rocky few years.

Cardi B married Offset in 2017 and share two children, Kulture and Wave, together. Picture: Getty Images

Despite having two having a now stable relationship, the pair have had tumultuous journey after they separated and filed for divorce before reuniting again in 2020.

Fans were conflicted with Cardi's fashion choice, with one calling it "too far down" her backside to be comfortable.

Another said "wtf kinda dress is that" underneath her Instagram post.