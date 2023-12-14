Text messages & footage of Jonathan Majors & ex girlfriend Grace Jabbari released amid assault trial

By Anna Suffolk

Disturbing footage has emerged of actor Jonathan Majors amid his ongoing court trial for alleged assault of his ex-girlfriend.

TW: Contains mentions of assualt

Footage has emerged in court of Creed actor Jonathan Majors and his ex-girlfriend, who accused him of assaulting her in the backseat of a car in March.

Text messages and video footage of the pair was released publicly by NYPD, with the evidence painting an unflattering picture of Majors, who is currently on trial for assaulting his ex.

The evidence released shows CCTV of Majors repeatedly pushing and shoving his ex into a car, after he reportedly broke her finger and hit her head the same month.

Jonathan Majors' ex Grace Jabbari (pictured) has alleged he assaulted her. Picture: Getty

As well as numerous bouts of footage being released of Majors and his ex, pages of text messages and an audio recording his also emerged. The evidence includes messages in which Majors threatened to kill himself and a recording of an argument in which Majors told his ex she needed to act more like Coretta Scott King and Michelle Obama.

The messages and audio recording appear to be from September 2022, months before his arrest in March 2023. Majors is heard berating his ex after she brought a friend back to their house and told the court that that following day he tore her headphones off her head and called her ‘stupid’ for not knowing why he was angry.

His ex then said that Majors then grabbed all of her items from the house, stuffed them into trash bags then put them into the bin. More evidence and messages can be viewed here.

Jonathan Majors and new girlfriend Meagan Good are seen arriving at court on December 4, 2023 in New York. Picture: Getty

Jonathan Majors and Michael B. Jordan pictured at the 2023 Oscars. Picture: Getty

Since Majors' arrest in March, he has been dropped by his management, and a film titled 'Magazine Dreams' starring the 'Creed' actor has been shelved.

He was also set to star as one of the focal characters of the next phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe in his role of Kang the Conqueror, however this now weighs on the outcome of the trial.

The 34-year-old has denied assault with intent to cause physical injury, assault recklessly causing physical injury, aggravated harassment and harassment.