Jonathan Majors spotted holding hands with rumoured new girlfriend Meagan Good

22 May 2023, 13:12

The actor, who is facing charges of assault, has been seen with his rumoured new romance, actress Meagan Good.

Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good have been spotted together after rumours surfaced that the pair were dating.

The 'Creed' actor and 'Think Like a Man' actress were papped boarding a flight from NYC to Los Angeles last weekend and seemed cosy as they chatted and held hands.

The 33-year-old is currently facing legal trouble after allegedly assaulting a woman in New York back in March.

Jonathan Majors is facing ongoing legal trouble after claims of assault.
Jonathan Majors is facing ongoing legal trouble after claims of assault. Picture: Getty
Actress Meagan Good is rumoured to be dating Jonathan Majors.
Actress Meagan Good is rumoured to be dating Jonathan Majors. Picture: Getty

In the pictures, the pair held hands as they walked off the plane and waited in line for some food.

The pair both kept a low profile, and wore baseball caps and hoodies as they were papped leaving the plane.

Earlier this month, it was reported that Good and Majors were seeing each other, with TMZ alleging that their romance was "fairly new" but had "gotten close" recently.

Jonathan Majors appeared in Creed III.
Jonathan Majors appeared in Creed III. Picture: Alamy / Warner Bros

The new romance comes amid controversy for Majors, who was accused of domestic assault by a women largely believed to be his ex.

Variety reports how an unnamed accuser claims that the defendant hit her in the face with an open hand, causing "substantial pain and a laceration behind her ear."

His lawyer, Priya Chaudhry, has since addressed the allegations against the star, and has called Majors "completely innocent" in a statement defending him.

